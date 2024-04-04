Scotland targeting top spot in Euro qualifiers - Corsie

Captain Rachel Corsie insists Scotland are aiming to top their Euro qualifying group.

Scotland come up against Serbia, Slovakia and Israel in the first round of qualification for Euro 2025.

Corsie knows the pressure is on the Scots to be the best.

"Within our group we want to finish top and I don't think that would change, no matter who was in the group," she said.

"We are in League B, we want to get back to League A and to do that we want to finish top. That has always been our focus.

"There is the external weight of 'Scotland are the highest rank so they have to finish top', but we want that anyway.

"We are in control and that is something we have to take ownership of.

"There are a number of players in the team that know what it's like to play in the big games and some of the younger ones have that energy and excitement that I think fuels some of the older ones too."