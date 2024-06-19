🚨 Scotland and Switzerland name lineups for crucial EUROs clash

Scotland and Switzerland have named their lineups for tonight’s Group A clash in Cologne.

Steve Clarke makes two changes to his side with Grant Hanley in for the suspended Ryan Porteous, and Billy Gilmour replacing Ryan Christie in the midfield.

Two Scotland changes:

⬅️: Porteous, Christie

⬅️: Porteous, Christie

➡️: Hanley, Gilmour

Following their impressive 3-1 win against Hungary, Switzerland make one change to their side with Xherdan Shaqiri coming in for Kwadwo Duah. A win tonight will book their spot in the last 16.

