🚨 Scotland and Switzerland name lineups for crucial EUROs clash
Scotland and Switzerland have named their lineups for tonight’s Group A clash in Cologne.
Steve Clarke makes two changes to his side with Grant Hanley in for the suspended Ryan Porteous, and Billy Gilmour replacing Ryan Christie in the midfield.
🏴🇨🇭| 𝗘𝗨𝗥𝗢 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰| 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝘁𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘃 𝗦𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘇𝗲𝗿𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱: 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀
Team news is in from Cologne for matchday two!
Two Scotland changes:
⬅️: Porteous, Christie
➡️: Hanley, Gilmour
Thoughts on the team lineup? 🤔#EURO2024 #SCOSWI pic.twitter.com/4XQhWlFpm2
— Everything Scotland 🏴 (@AboutScotlandd) June 19, 2024
Following their impressive 3-1 win against Hungary, Switzerland make one change to their side with Xherdan Shaqiri coming in for Kwadwo Duah. A win tonight will book their spot in the last 16.
Aufstellung | Composition | Formazione
🕘 📺 SRF 2, RTS 2, RSI La 2
ℹ️ Important Fan-Infos: https://t.co/AeHvUVv9wn#natimiteuch #lanatiavecvous #lanaticonvoi #lanaticunvus #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/ysfmIAzFF2
— 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) June 19, 2024
