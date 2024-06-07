Scotland squander two-goal lead against Finland in Euro 2024 send-off

Finland striker Benjamin Kallman (centre) celebrates his goal against Scotland (ANDY BUCHANAN)

Scotland's Euro 2024 farewell party turned flat on Friday as they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Finland at Glasgow's Hampden Park.

After a dull first 45 minutes of a warm-up game that lacked intensity, Andy Robertson's cut-back was turned into his own net by Finnish defender Arttu Hoskonen in the 54th minute.

Striker Lawrence Shankland headed in a second four minutes later to put Steve Clarke's men in charge.

But Finland substitute Benjamin Kallman reduced the deficit with a header in the 72nd minute before fellow substitute Oliver Antman levelled from the spot after veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon conceded the spot-kick with a challenge on Tomas Galvez.

Scotland travel to Germany this weekend for the opening match of the European Championship against the host nation next Friday before they take on Switzerland and Hungary in their next two games.

They are aiming to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

Scotland's opening goal came when Kieran Tierney sent Robertson racing down the left and his pass into the centre was intercepted by Hoskonen, with the ball speeding past Finland goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo.

Then Robertson's cross to the back post was brilliantly headed in by the off-balance Shankland.

In the 69th minute Gordon replaced Angus Gunn and the 41-year-old was given a rousing reception before silence accompanied Kellman's header from Antman's cross.

Then Gordon took out Galvez in his attempt to cut out a cross and Antman slotted in the penalty to dampen the home fans' spirits.

