Scotland squad sympathy as Dykes awaits injury verdict

Fellow Scotland players are "gutted" for Lyndon Dykes after a "freak" incident in training led to the striker being carried off on a stretcher.

The leg injury is being assessed by medical staff two weeks before Steve Clarke’s side kick off Euro 2024 against hosts Germany.

"All the boys are gutted for Lyndon, it's just a freak thing to happen," midfielder Ryan Christie told BBC Scotland.

"We've had a few injuries already, so it's frustrating.

"He's been off for a while with the Championship [finishing on 4 May] and I know how hard he worked on his weeks off to prepare for this tournament.

"It's just one of those things. There's not much we can say to him at this point. We're just trying to get behind him and I'm sure he'll be supporting on.

"It adds another reason for us to be desperate to do well for him and the rest of the country."

Dykes, who scored seven goals in 43 appearances for Queens Park Rangers last season, has been a key player for the national side.

The 28-year-old has netted nine times in 36 Scotland games and played in all eight Euro qualifiers, starting five and scoring once.

Scotland are already missing Brentford's Aaron Hickey, fellow right-back Nathan Patterson of Everton and Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson through injury.

Assistant manager John Carver said on Thursday that everyone who joined up with the provisional 28-man squad was "in good condition" but urged them not to do anything "silly" in training as Scotland "can't afford" more injuries.

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong and Rangers centre-half John Souttar trained separately from the main group on Thursday after sitting out the end of the season with their clubs.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, Nottingham Forest centre-back Scott McKenna, Celtic left-back Greg Taylor and Liverpool winger Ben Doak were absent from the first day of training.

Uncapped Doak only recently resumed training at his club following knee surgery in December while midfielder Ryan Jack has only played 13 minutes for Rangers since 10 February.