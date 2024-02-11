Scotland seek clarity from World Rugby over TMO try that never was

Scotland felt a sense of injustice at the final whistle - PA/Andrew Milligan

Scotland will seek clarity from World Rugby over the dramatic final decision to not award them a match-winning try at Murrayfield.

Although head coach Gregor Townsend conceded that any feedback would be of little consolation after Saturday’s 16-20 defeat by France, he suggested that the referee on the field, in this case Nic Berry, should have had more of a definitive say on the match-deciding final review.

A WILD ending to Scotland vs France as the visitors just about hold on to win 😅



Reiterating his belief that replacement lock Sam Skinner had grounded the ball on the try line after it was initially held up on the leg of Yoram Moefana, Townsend said: “The TMO influenced the referee more [with the final call]. They have quite a big screen in that corner, so it should be the referee that decides.

“I don’t think I am being biased here to say the ball was put on the try line, I think everybody sees that. It’s how we get to the correct decision. If it was held up and we’re here going that we’re gutted to have been held up to win a game, that would have been the right decision. But for us it clearly wasn’t the right decision that they came to at the end.

“It doesn’t really matter. That game moves on. We’ll get feedback, we do regularly, and that’ll be one of some incidents we’ll ask for clarification on, but it doesn’t change the outcome, unfortunately.”

Notably, Townsend rejected any suggestion of overall issues between his side and the referees. Scotland previously conceded 16 penalties the week before in their win over Wales in Cardiff, described by the former Scotland fly-half as “an anomaly” given they were subsequently only penalised six times against France.

While the final decision dominated any post-match discussions, Townsend also noted that Scotland had failed to capitalise on a faster start than France, who were all out of sorts and fortunate to be within three points at half-time. Gael Fickou’s try helped France in that regard but so did Scotland’s decision to repeatedly turn down opportunities to go for the posts, at a time when their forwards were carrying with greater purpose and Finn Russell was in full control.

“We will look at how we could have been more ahead at half-time with our play, and how we should have not let France have an opportunity to win the game,” Townsend said. “I thought the team’s game management and the collective mentality was brilliant, something they’ve been working on. The decision-making around where to put France under pressure was spot on. Finn had one of his best games for Scotland and Rory [Darge] was outstanding, he brought physicality.”

Scotland could also be boosted ahead of facing England by the returns of Darcy Graham, WP Nel and Blair Kinghorn. Graham is back in full training while Nel might be involved with Edinburgh this week. Kinghorn is a longer shot, with the Toulouse full-back set to begin running in training this week after a knee injury. Townsend noted that if Kinghorn progresses well he could be available.

