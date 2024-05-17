Scotland and Saracens wing Maitland to retire

Sean Maitland has 54 international caps for Scotland [Getty Images]

Scotland and Saracens wing Sean Maitland will retire from rugby at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old has won 54 caps for his country and three Premiership titles and two European Champions Cups with Saracens.

He is due to start in his side's league game against Sale Sharks on Saturday as the Men in Black aim to secure a home semi-final.

The north-Londoners are guaranteed a spot in the top four but a loss to Sale could see them finish third or fourth and would make Saturday's game his last at StoneX Stadium.

His last ever competitive rugby match could be the Premiership final at Twickenham next month.

"Saracens is such a special place and I cannot thank everyone enough," he told the club's website.

"It is a place I will always treasure and I can't wait to watch as a fan for years to come.

"Thanks to everyone who has contributed to making my career so enjoyable from start to finish."

Maitland an 'outstanding competitor' - McCall

Sean Maitland has won three Premiership titles and two European Champions Cups with Saracens [Rex Features]

Maitland began his career with Canterbury in New Zealand, where he was born, before moving to Crusaders and then on to Glasgow Warriors in 2012.

He made his international debut the following year and joined London Irish in 2015.

Moving across the capital to Saracens the following year, he has played 147 games during his time in north London.

He scored in the 2018-19 Premiership final win against Exeter Chiefs as Saracens won a league and Champions Cup double.

Maitland also helped them win the Championship in 2020-21 after the club was relegated due to breaching salary cap rules.

He represented Scotland in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and on the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.

Saracens' director of rugby, Mark McCall, said: "We feel very fortunate to have shared the last eight years with Sean.

"He has been an outstanding competitor on the field and a brilliant team mate off it.

"Sean is loyal, humble, fun and in his own quiet way has played a key role in driving the values we hold dear. He is respected by everyone and will be greatly missed by us all."