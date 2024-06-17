Can Scotland rouse themselves for must-not-lose showdown?

[BBC]

Scotland’s nightmarish start to this European Championship set several unwanted records.

It was Scotland's heaviest defeat at a major finals since the 7-0 defeat to Uruguay at the World Cup in 1954 in the Swiss city of Basel.

It was the biggest defeat in the opening game in European Championship history and Scotland’s worst since the infamous Euro 2004 play-off second leg in Amsterdam.

Steve Clarke's side now have just one win - against a dreadful Gibraltar - in 10, with a whopping 26 goals conceded in that run.

The weather hasn’t exactly been on the Tartan Army’s side either with the rain following them north to Cologne.

Although all is not lost, Wednesday’s second group match against Switzerland is in must-not-lose territory.

Three points will unlikely be enough for the Scots given they are already in arrears of four on the goal difference, meaning a minimum of four will be required to create the right kind of history and get out of this section.

The Swiss can seal their passage to the last 16 before they even get a look at the Germans, who ran Scotland ragged on match-day one, and that will make them extremely dangerous.

Hungary couldn’t live with Switzerland's first-half performance on Saturday and if they hit that sort of form on Wednesday, Steve Clarke’s men could be in trouble again.