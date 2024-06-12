Scotland 'can really shock people' at Euro 24

[PA Media]

Former Scotland hero James McFadden believes Steve Clarke's side can "really shock people" at Euro 2024.

"When it comes to competitive games, I believe this squad will have total belief they can win games and get out of the group," he told the Football Daily podcast.

"I still believe we can go and really shock people, get the results we need and get out of the group. Then, who knows?

"I think the players, the manager, the staff, the people that matter, believe Scotland can go and get results. I think the fans will quickly see that when the games kick off."

Former winger Pat Nevin, meanwhile, insists Scotland "will turn up when they have to" at the Euros after underwhelming warm-up matches against Gibraltar and Finland.

"There's been a bit of negativity hanging about after the friendlies, but we need to draw a line under it," Nevil said.

"Friendlies are friendlies, you just shrug your shoulders and get on. The players know they will turn up when they have to turn up.

"And Steve Clarke believes the group will turn up when he needs them to, so there's a quiet confidence there."