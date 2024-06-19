Scotland ready to show 'we're a good team', says Robertson

Scotland's players have "drawn a line" under the Germany defeat and are ready to reward the Tartan Army against Switzerland, insists skipper Andy Robertson.

"Friday night was hugely disappointing - we took our time to get over that, whatever emotions we were feeling," Robertson told BBC Sport.

"We had a meeting on what we could have done differently - which was pretty much everything - and then we drew a line under it and thought 'OK, let's move forward from it'.

"I just said if you're disappointed at your own performance, at the team performance, at whatever happened, then it's behind us now and we have to move forward.

"It's just about giving belief to the lads. We're a good team when we want to be but we need to show it on the biggest stage. We didn't do that on Friday but we've got another chance."

The bruising 5-1 loss against Germany may have significantly dented hopes of escaping the group stage for the first time, but Robertson is looking to his team-mates to step up against the Swiss.

"The message is to play with confidence and play together," he said.

"We were maybe not as together on Friday as we needed to be, conceding five goals shows we weren't exactly in the right places. We have to be a lot better in every aspect of the game.

"We are focused on our performance levels - everyone on that pitch thinks they can improve on certain things they did and that's a good starting block.

"The support we had on Friday was unbelievable and I believe the support we'll have [against Switzerland] will be pretty special as well. We have to give them something to be excited about."