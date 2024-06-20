Scotland proved they can 'bounce back from adversity' - Hendry

[PA Media]

Scotland proved they can "bounce back from adversity" in Wednesday's well-earned Euro 2024 draw with Switzerland, says defender Jack Hendry.

Steve Clarke's side went into their second group game having come off the back of a 5-1 mauling by hosts Germany in the tournament opener.

But a hard-fought point in Cologne against the Swiss sends the Scots into Sunday's encounter with Hungary knowing a win would likely send them through to the knockouts of a major finals the first time.

"Hopefully we can continue this momentum now," Al-Ettifaq centre-back Hendry said. "It felt like we did ourselves justice last night. It shows how much we can bounce back from adversity.

"It was a very emotional evening. The fans were incredible. From the national anthem to the lap of honour at the end, they really pushed us on.

"We would've taken [this position]. We are more than determined to make history."

Hendry is wary of "top nation" Hungary, who are at the Euros "on merit".

Clarke confirmed he will be without Kieran Tierney for that must-win game after the Arsenal defender was stretchered off on Wednesday.

And while Hendry says his team-mate "will be a miss" in Stuttgart, he feels Scott McKenna's cameo highlights the squad's strength.

"There are ready-made replacements there if Kieran can't make the game," he said.

"One of our strengths is our squad. Scott [McKenna] came in and did extremely well."