Scotland players 'absolutely gutted' - Robertson

[Reuters]

Andy Robertson says Hungary's late goal against Scotland was a "sucker punch" after the players "gave everything".

The captain was subbed off late on in the 1-0 defeat to Hungary that ended Scotland's Euro 2024 hopes.

"There's nothing really to say to be honest," the defender said.

"We gave it everything.

"We knew we had to win this game, and they've hit us on the counter-attack. It could have gone either way, but that's football - that's how it goes. It will take a long time to get over this one.

"We had a lot of possession, first half, without doing anything with it. We had to find that cutting edge and go for it a wee bit more. We did go for it, but we got sucker-punched. A draw wasn't going to be enough realistically.

"Tonight and for a long time we have to get over this. It's a tough one. It's devastating. All the lads are absolutely gutted. I will say thank you to all the supporters; sorry for letting you all down."