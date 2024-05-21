Scotland to play Israel without fans because of ‘planned disruptions’

Hampden Park

Spectators have been banned from a match between Scotland Women and Israel Women over “the potential for planned disruptions to the match” by protestors.

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) announced next European Championship qualifier at Hampden Park would be held behind closed doors following “updated intelligence” that the fixture had become a target for those who oppose the latter country’s response to the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.

The return fixture the following Tuesday was already due to take place without a crowd at a neutral venue in Hungary as part of a wider policy for Israeli sporting fixtures.

The SFA said in a statement: “Due to updated intelligence and following extensive security consultations with all key parties, the Scottish FA regrets to confirm that the forthcoming Uefa Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier between Scotland and Israel at Hampden Park on May 31 will now be played behind closed doors.

“The away fixture, due to be played in Hungary on June 4, will also be played behind closed doors.

“The stadium operations team were alerted to the potential for planned disruptions to the match and as a consequence we have no option but to play the match without supporters in attendance.

“Measures are in place to provide an automatic and full refund to those supporters who have already purchased tickets for this match.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the decision but the safety of supporters, players, team staff and officials is of paramount importance.”

