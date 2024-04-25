Scotland have 'not talked about' third-place finish, says Easson

Head coach Bryan Easson insisted his Scotland side have not discussed their potential third-place finish in the Six Nations - a feat not accomplished for almost 20 years.

The Scots head to Belfast for their final match against Ireland knowing a win would secure their best campaign since 2005 and qualification for WXV 1.

“I’ll be honest, we’ve not talked about it," Easson said. "The recipe this season has genuinely been looking at one game at a time, we’ve concentrated on ourselves and it’s been really positive around that.

"We made it very clear that even though it’s the last week of the Six Nations and there are things on the line, we’ve not looked beyond 2.30pm on Saturday. That’s how the week has gone and that’s how we’ll continue.”

Scotland have also leapt up the world rankings to sixth - their highest-ever position - thanks to eight wins in their last 10 matches.

“It’s been a lot of hard work and a lot of people should take credit for that," added Easson. "The management team have been outstanding and the players have been excellent.

"Success doesn’t happen overnight and it’s hard work. We always review, we’ll review on Monday as soon as Six Nations is finished. We’ll be looking ahead to what comes, whether that’s WXV1 or 2."

Easson is without Chloe Rollie for the trip to Ravenhill after the full-back was sent off in the dying stages of last weekend's match against Italy.

“It was a technical part of her game that just went a little bit wrong," Easson said. "We work pretty hard on winning the head and shoulder battles and she just kind of lost that.

"When you look at what that ban could have been, the entry level of that is six weeks, that’s why she got three. She was very apologetic, she sent messages to the player as well and her perfect disciplinary record before this is what went for her.”