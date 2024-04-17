Scotland have 'no time to sulk' - Thomson

Lisa Thomson says Scotland have "no time to sulk" as they look to bounce back from their heavy defeat to England with a rare win in Italy.

On the back of some good form, the Scots were backed to give the English a stern test but fell to a 46-0 Six Nations drubbing.

Despite that, Scotland centre Thomson says the mood in the camp is "definitely on the up now" as the team eye a first win in Italy since 1999.

"We were disappointed with our performance on the pitch against England," Thomson adds.

"England played very well, credit to them. We just didn't show up as much as we wanted to.

"We've taken learnings from that and reflected on Sunday and Monday, had some conversations, so we're just looking forward to Italy now.

"It's week four of the Six Nations, you've got no time to sulk and drag that on."