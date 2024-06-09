Scotland national team arrive in Germany for Euro 2024
The Scotland national team arrived on Sunday in Germany for the Euro 2024.
The team led by coach Steve Clarke were welcomed by fans with a party and to the sound of bagpipes in the Bavarian town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, where their headquarters is located.
Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn spontaneously danced the Schuhplattler, a traditional dance in the Eastern Alps region.
A few onlookers were waiting outside the hotel when the team led by Andy Robertson and midfielder Scott McTominay arrived.
Scotland kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against hosts Germany and also face Switzerland and Hungary in Group A.