Scotland national team arrive in Germany for Euro 2024

Mayor of Garmisch-Partenkirchen Elizabeth Koch (R) greets Scotland manager Steve Clarke as they make their way to a reception at Bayernhalle in Garmisch-Partenkirchen ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/dpa

The Scotland national team arrived on Sunday in Germany for the Euro 2024.

The team led by coach Steve Clarke were welcomed by fans with a party and to the sound of bagpipes in the Bavarian town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, where their headquarters is located.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn spontaneously danced the Schuhplattler, a traditional dance in the Eastern Alps region.

A few onlookers were waiting outside the hotel when the team led by Andy Robertson and midfielder Scott McTominay arrived.

Scotland kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against hosts Germany and also face Switzerland and Hungary in Group A.

Scotland coach Steve Clarke (R) arrives at the team hotel in Garmisch-Partenkirchen ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/dpa