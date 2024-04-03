Scotland must be wary of 'clinical and dangerous' England

Scotland scrum half Jenny Maxwell believes Scotland need a more confident attack to put up a good performance against England in the Six Nations and must be wary of their "clinical and dangerous" opponents.

England have blown away their opposition in their opening two games of the tournament, scoring 48 and 46 points against Italy and Wales respectively.

Scotland meanwhile defeated Wales 20-18 before a 15-5 loss to France.

"I want to see Scotland attack a little bit more," Maxwell told the BBC Radio Scotland Rugby Podcast. "Against Wales, we did see that they were getting more carries over the game line, which was making it a bit easier to attack.

"We looked good and we did create some space when we kept ball in hand, but we maybe weren't expecting that and opted to kick instead.

"I think they need to keep building on what they've been doing and just a little bit of accuracy because England will punish Scotland if we are inaccurate. They're so clinical and so dangerous."