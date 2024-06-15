Scotland must put Germany defeat to bed and focus on Switzerland - Thompson

Steve Clarke will be keen to "put to bed" the 5-1 hammering by Germany and get his players focused on their next game, believes former Scotland striker Steven Thompson.

Now the attention needs to switch to Switzerland and trying to get back to winning ways, following the Swiss side's win over Hungary.

"Obviously Steve Clarke wants to move on, put this to bed and will be reiterating that to the players today," Thompson told Sportsound.

"They will go over the things they think they did not do right, but he'll very quickly switch the focus to the Switzerland game.

"I imagine they will all have watched that game this afternoon. Switzerland were impressive. "

Having seen Switzerland comfortably defeat 3-1 Hungary, Thompson believes Scotland need to look at a better game plan for their crucial forthcoming clash.

"It's not going to be an easy game. We certainly can't approach it in a similar manner to how we approached the Germany game where we were so passive and didn't lay a glove on them.

"It has to be aggressive - that's what brought us success in the past. We have to play with far more energy and far more confidence."