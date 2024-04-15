Scotland must cut out 'silly little mistakes' - McMillan

Scotland lock Louise McMillan admitted her side were "far from where we want to be" as they suffered another heavy defeat to England.

After seven consecutive wins and a narrow loss to France, the Scots were backed to give England a much more competitive game but lost 46-0 at the Hive Stadium.

"We did some really good stuff, had stuff to be proud of, but moments that were so far away from what we want to be," McMillan told BBC One.

"A team like England will put you under pressure like that, they really put us under the thumb and didn't let us out.

"We need to cut out our silly little mistakes, and we'll be right up there. Some of those tries [we conceded], I feel like it's not who we are and not who we want to be. We're really disappointed with that."

There is still a possibility that Bryan Easson's side could rack up three wins in this Six Nations - a feat not accomplished since 2005 - but they'll need to beat Italy and Ireland in the next fortnight to do so.

"We know we have the systems and we trust in ourselves to do that," McMillan added. "We need to turn around, have a good little rest weekend and go straight back into it."