'Scotland must work on being more clinical' - Christie

Ryan Christie (right) scored Scotland's opener in the win over Gibraltar [SNS]

Scotland must work on being "a bit more clinical" for Euro 2024, says midfielder Ryan Christie.

Steve Clarke's side passed up a flurry of golden chances in a laboured friendly win over Gibraltar on Monday until Christie netted the opener.

The goal was the Bournemouth man's first international strike in almost two years and was followed by a second from Che Adams.

Christie said he was "frustrated" with a big chance he missed in the first half but expressed his "relief" at getting on the scoresheet after the break.

"I was probably due one for my country," he said. "It had been a been a while, the gaffer mentioned that earlier in the week.

"So it's nice to get back on the scoresheet personally, but team wise it's important to get the win and start building momentum again.

"We could have been two or three up at half-time and been a bit more clinical. That's something we need to work on going into the Finland game and Germany.

"But we stayed patient. It was tough conditions with the heat and the dry pitch. Overall it was a successful night and there's plenty to build on."