Scotland must get 'back to basics' - Hanley

[Getty Images]

Defender Grant Hanley says "added nerves" can't excuse Scotland's abysmal performance in the 5-1 defeat by Germany.

Hanley was a half-time substitute for Che Adams after Ryan Porteous was shown a red card for a two-footed challenge on Ilkay Gundogan just before the break in Friday's Euro 2024 opener.

“These games are huge, a big occasion and everyone wants to play on those types of nights," said Hanley.

"So obviously there is a bit of added nerves in the atmosphere around the game.

"But I don’t think that’s something we can use as an excuse as to why we didn’t perform like we wanted to on Friday."

Hanley insists Scotland must "get back to basics" against Switzerland on Wednesday to revive their hopes of progress from Group A.

"You have periods where performances and results go well, particularly if we add a defensive point of view where you are not conceding goals, and the answer for us is to get back to basics and really concentrate on where and why we had success before," he added.

"This is a group [of players] that's been together for quite a while now.

"We've had our ups and downs together, we've shown before we can bounce back from negative results.

"We've put the result behind us, we're looking forward, it will be a difficult match on Wednesday.

"Switzerland are a good side with good players. The focus is mainly on ourselves.

"We have a massive opportunity to be successful again. With hard work we will make sure we prepare and give our all again."