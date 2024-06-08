Scotland may lack 'confidence' at back ahead of Euros - Miller

Scotland's recent defensive woes are a "big issue" ahead of next week's Euros kick-off, says former international Willie Miller.

Steve Clarke's side have kept just one clean sheet in their last nine outings, coming on Monday against minnows Gibraltar.

While Scotland's torrid record in friendlies plays a part, Miller worries a lack of confidence could hamper the backline in Germany.

"Grant Hanley hasn't played a lot of games. He looked a little bit rusty to me," he told BBC Sportsound.

"Ryan Porteous will be disappointed, he hasn't had the opportunity to start in the last couple of games.

"I think Clarke likes Hanley and feels, in the competitive games coming up, he'll be sitting in there and defending on the edge of the box. He's the type of centre half that will win things and be that physical presence.

"We keep losing goals, that's a big issue at international level.

"When you go to a major tournament, you want to have confidence at the back, feeling good about the understanding there."