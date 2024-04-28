Scotland and Man Utd wait on McTominay injury news

Scott McTominay had to be replaced after coming on as a substitute [Getty Images]

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says it is too early to judge the seriousness of the injury that forced Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay to be substituted during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Burnley.

The 27-year-old came on for Kobbie Mainoo in the 65th minute before going down in the penalty area during stoppage time and was himself replaced with Mason Mount for the final few minutes of the Premier League game.

"You have seen he has a problem," Ten Hag said. "We have to diagnose this and see what it is."

Asked if McTominay would be fit to face Crystal Palace on 6 May, he added: "I don't know in this moment to return. I think it's a little bit too quick turnaround."

It will be an additional concern for Scotland head coach Steve Clarke ahead of the Euro 2024 finals with a long-term injury to Bologna's Lewis Ferguson reducing his midfield options and Southampton's Stuart Armstrong facing a race against time to be fit for the tournament in Germany.

In defence, two right-backs - Brentford's Aaron Hickey and Everton's Nathan Patterson - and Real Sociedad loanee Kieran Tierney are also major injury concerns.

McTominay, meanwhile, will hope to be fit for the FA Cup final on 25 May.