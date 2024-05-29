'Scotland making Euros my moment of the season'

[SNS]

Over the past two decades, it's rare for Scotland's national team to be the architect of a 'moment of the season'.

A positive one, at least, anyway.

When discussing a potential standout moment from the past campaign on the Scottish Football Podcast, BBC Sport Scotland commentator Alasdair Lamont took a "step out of the domestic realm" for his pick.

"I'm going to go for way back in October, Scotland qualifying for the Euros," he says. "These kind of things seem like they happened decades, but it was only this season.

"So we beat in Cyprus on in September for a fifth straight qualifying victory, which was unprecedented for Scotland.

"Although we then lost to Spain the following month, all that early hard work paid off when we weren't actually even playing as Spain beat Norway.

"Unfortunately we haven't won since that game over Cyprus, but hopefully we'll put that right next week and more importantly going into the finals in Germany."