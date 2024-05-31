Scotland lose to Afghanistan in final World Cup warm-up

T20 World Cup warm-up, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

Afghanistan 178-8 (20 overs): Naib 69, Omarzai 48; Sole 3-35, Currie 2-26

Scotland 123-9 (20 overs): Watt 34, Munsey 28; Janat 2-13, Ur Rahman 2-23

Afghanistan won by 55 runs

Match scorecard (external)

Scotland lost to Afghanistan by 55 runs in the final warm-up game before they begin their T20 World Cup campaign against England on 4 June.

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat in Trinidad then got off to a flier largely thanks to opener Gulbadin Naib, who scored 69 from just 30 balls.

When he was dismissed by Chris Greaves in the 10th over, Afghanistan had already gone past 100 and looked set for a massive total.

However, Scotland's bowlers recovered relatively well in the second half of the innings to restrict Rashid Khan's side to 178-8, with Chris Sole (3-35) the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, George Munsey (28) started quickly but his wicket sparked a mini-collapse as Scotland slumped to 44-5 in the eighth over.

Mark Watt's 25-ball 34 helped reduce the margin of defeat, but the top-order's failure meant Scotland were never really in with a chance.

After their meeting with England in Barbados, Scotland will face Namibia (6 June), Oman (9 June) and Australia (16 June) in Group B.