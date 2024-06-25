Scotland lock Craig signs new Scarlets deal

Lock Alex Craig was the United Rugby Championship's third highest tackler during the regular season with 199 [Huw Evans Agency]

Scotland lock Alex Craig has committed his future to Scarlets, who have not specified the length of his new contract.

The 27-year-old made 20 appearances in 2023-24, his first season at Parc y Scarlets after joining from Gloucester and in which he was voted players’ player of the season.

Craig has won two Scotland caps and is going on their summer tour to the Americas.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: "I have spoken of him being an 'old school' lock, a player who gets round the field, carries aggressively and has high ruck numbers - his contribution has been invaluable this season."

Craig said: “We have a young, exciting squad with some new faces coming aboard and I’m looking forward to linking up with the boys again after the summer tour, ready to go again next season.”

He has joined Tonga lock Sam Lousi, Wales caps Johnny Williams, Tom Rogers and Harri O’Connor and back-rowers Dan Davis and Ben Williams in committing himself to the west Wales team.

Scarlets have also signed hooker Marnus van der Merwe, prop Alec Hepburn, full-back Ellis Mee, lock Max Douglas, Wales prop Henry Thomas and back-three player Blair Murray.