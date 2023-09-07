Scotland and Lions legend Stuart Hogg joins The Independent for 2023 Rugby World Cup

Stuart Hogg will be a columnist for The Independent during the World Cup (Getty Images)

Scotland rugby legend Stuart Hogg will be part of The Independent’s team covering the 2023 Rugby World Cup, as he provides expert analysis of what promises to be a mouthwatering tournament in France.

Hogg will be giving his views on the seven-week tournament with a series of first-person columns, discussing both Scotland and all the other World Cup contenders as the action unfolds in Paris, Marseille, Lille and beyond.

His insight will be exclusively available to registered users and premium subscribers of The Independent. You can sign up for access here.

Hogg retired from rugby earlier this summer as Scotland’s record try scorer, having crossed the whitewash for his country on 27 occasions since making his debut back in 2012.

The 31-year-old was set to be involved with the Scotland squad at the World Cup before retiring at the tournament’s conclusion but injury concerns forced him to bring that retirement forward, meaning he won’t be involved in a playing capacity in France but will be able to offer unique insights as a just-retired player.

The full back made history in 2021 when he touched down against Japan for his 25th Scotland try, breaking the all-time record, and then passed the 100-cap mark for his country during this year’s Six Nations. He is also a three-time British & Irish Lion, having toured with the squad in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

Hogg is a former Scotland captain and led his country to back-to-back wins over England in 2021 and 2022, while at club level he found success for both Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs.

He won the PRO12 with Glasgow in 2015, before lifting the Heineken Champions Cup and Gallagher Premiership in 2020 with Exeter.

Now he joins The Independent to bolster our extensive coverage from the 2023 Rugby World Cup.