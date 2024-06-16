Scotland need to learn from Swiss

[Getty]

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke was asked by a Swiss journalist what he made of the Switzerland team, who beat Hungary 3-1 on Saturday.

"Very good," Clarke said. "If you go back to the qualifying campaign, it was a bit of a struggle for the Swiss.

"They probably didn't play as well as they can.

"People always look at the Swiss and think they are a smaller footballing nation, but they are always there at the major tournaments.

"So when it comes to tournament football, a little like Germany, they were on it - the same with the Swiss team.

"They know how to survive in tournaments and they are a nation we have to learn from."