Burning sense of injustice for Scotland as they exit Euro 2024 to 100th-minute Hungary winner

Devastation is written across Andy Robertson's face - Reuters/Lee Smith

For Scotland the heartache and, once again, the burning sense of injustice; the feeling that fate just continues to conspire against them in ever-more dramatic ways; that they suffer a slow and inevitable torture. They are out of the European Championship with the latest of late goals in added time by Hungary substitute Kevin Csoboth.

It came with just 25 seconds of the 10 minutes of added time left – the latest goal ever scored at a Euros – as Scotland desperately pushed for the win they also needed and were caught out badly on the counter-attack.

It felt especially cruel because they will believe, rightly, that they should have earned a penalty before that when substitute Stuart Armstrong was clearly brought down by Hungary’s Willi Orban as he ran through on goal.

It was not given – it should also have been a sending off for Orban – and somehow the VAR did not intervene during the next stoppage in play. It was most obviously a clear-and-obvious error by Argentinian referee Facundo Tello and, more so, the Spanish VAR Alejandro Hernandez. But nothing happened.

It is ever thus for Scotland. For them the football Gods seem to work in brutal ways, but with the same result, as they continue to deny the dream of getting through the group stages at a major finals.

This was their 12th attempt, a sorry record that stretches back to 1954, and in nearly all the tournaments they have been involved in there has been humiliation followed by hope followed by a final twist of the knife.

The Tartan Army had poured into Stuttgart believing it would become an “I was there moment”. Estimates had it there were 100,000 here and that felt like no exaggeration as they marched towards the stadium and partied in the hours before kick-off.

The draw against Switzerland, after the embarrassment against Germany, had given them hope. Hungary could be defeated and, surely, this time they would do it. By the banks of the nearby River Neckar they would at last cross the Rubicon.

Instead, they were once more drowning and departed back into the city to, of course, drown their sorrows, curse their luck and probably, again and again, wonder why there was no penalty when Orban kicked Armstrong’s calf. For the Bravehearts it is broken hearts.

Fury over Willi Orban's tackle on Stuart Armstrong will live long in Scottish minds - Getty Images/Simon Stacpoole

The final game of Steve Clarke’s playing career was for Chelsea against Stuttgart in winning the 1998 European Cup Winners’ Cup final and now, maybe, the final game of his career as Scotland manager will have been in Stuttgart. Afterwards he suggested he would carry on.

Time will tell on that one because as well as he has done in taking Scotland to two Euros they have fallen short and there should be a reckoning as to why, in truth, they played so unconvincingly overall in this tournament. Switzerland aside, although that only ended in a draw.

The 10 minutes of added time came because of a sickening injury to Hungary striker Barnabas Varga who appeared to be knocked unconscious after a collision with goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Medics were hurried onto the pitch to treat Hungary striker Barnabas Varga - Reuters/Angelika Warmuth

While the final score and its ramifications are being digested, and despite the Hungarians’ understandable and wild celebrations, the real result will be if he is okay and that appeared to be the case afterwards. Varga was said to be conscious and stable.

They had sang long and hard when ‘Flower of Scotland’ struck up prior to kick-off and it fed the belief that this time, at last, Scotland would do it. They would go further than any of their previous teams have ever done and surely, fuelled by the Swiss performance, overwhelm an apparently fragile Hungary who either by design or because they are not very good surrendered possession.

And then? And then Scotland were simply not good enough to break them down. They had the ball but they did not have the guile and were a little lost when it came to taking the initiative. In midfield, Billy Gilmour did his best but this was not a good night for Scotland’s biggest names, for Andrew Robertson, John McGinn and Scott McTominay.

They all play for big clubs, they all have experience, but they did not do enough. Maybe with the latter two it is partly where Clarke asks them to play, and his tactics played into Hungary’s hands. Scotland did not even have a shot until close to the hour mark when striker Che Adams blazed over from distance.

It was only after the long delay following Varga’s injury that the game opened up, with Scotland chasing the win and Clarke running through his substitutions and changing shape. That was partly through panic, a rising urgency and Scotland having to go for it.

“We did create enough chances to score a goal,” Clarke argued, but despite the pressure it never came with the manager conceding he and his coaches will have to work on more creativity. If he stays he needs to look at that shape, for a start, and be bolder.

Hungary, though, did have opportunities and Csoboth served a warning with a shot that clipped the far post.

The striker was there again when the ball was pulled back to him, with Scotland failing to deal with the breakaway. This time he swept it home and sent Scotland home. The fans chant, “No Scotland, no party”. The party is over and this campaign joins a sad litany of others.

Scotland 0 Hungary 1: As it happened

11:06 PM BST

Sallai on Varga

From player of the match Roland Sallai:

“It was a terrible moment to see Barnabans like that. He will have to go for a minor operation but he’s in a stable condition and we cross our fingers he can return quickly.”

10:53 PM BST

More from Clarke

It was always a one-goal game. We didn’t manage to get the goal, we opened up at the end to try and get it. The overriding feeling is to be sad for everybody, for the supporters and the country and the players are just as sad as everyone else.

10:50 PM BST

Steve Clarke angry about the penalty decision

The goal comes as a consequence of us trying to win the game. The goal is almost irrelevant. The moment for me was the penalty. It was 100 per cent a penalty. Someone has to explain to me why it wasn’t a penalty because otherwise I’m thinking there’s something wrong. I don’t understand how VAR can look at that and say it’s not a penalty.

Head Coach of Scotland Steve Clarke is seen after UEFA EURO 2024 Group A football match

10:43 PM BST

10:32 PM BST

Shot-shy Scotland

10:27 PM BST

Robertson speaking post-match

There’s nothing really to say to be honest. We gave it everything. We knew we had to win this game, and they’ve hit us on the counter-attack. It could have gone either way, but that’s football - that’s how it goes. It will take a long time to get over this one. We had a lot of possession, first half, without doing anything with it. We had to find that cutting edge and go for it a wee bit more. We did go for it, but we got sucker-punched. A draw wasn’t going to be enough realistically. Tonight and for a long time we have to get over this. It’s a tough one. It’s devastating. All the lads are absolutely gutted. I will say thank you to all the supporters; sorry for letting you all down.

Scotland's Andy Robertson looks dejected after the match

10:24 PM BST

Varga conscious in hospital

Hungarian media and BBC are now reporting that Varga is in a stable condition in hospital and has communicated.

10:21 PM BST

Thom’s verdict from Stuttgart

10:20 PM BST

Desolation for Scotland

Lewis Morgan of Scotland and teammates react after Hungary

Scotland's Anthony Ralston and manager Steve Clarke react after exiting the tournament following the UEFA Euro 2024

Scotland's Jack Hendry looks dejected after Hungary's Kevin Csoboth scores their first goal

10:17 PM BST

The debate will roll on

10:16 PM BST

Hungary dedicate their win to Scotland

Hungary players celebrate after the match and hold up a shirt with Barnabas Varga's name after he was stretchered off

10:08 PM BST

Alan Shearer agrees is should have been a penalty

From a Scotland point of view, it was through no lack of effort, but the reality is a lack of quality has cost them. Particularly in forward positions. They were very rarely a threat. We were hoping rather than expecting. What I would say is the penalty decision was terrible. For me it was a penalty all day.

10:06 PM BST

Scotland can feel aggrieved

The Scottish attacking player is in front of the defender when a careless challenge by the Hungary defender without making a challenge for the ball brings the Scottish player to the ground.

It was a foul and should have resulted in a penalty kick and a red card for the denial of a goal scoring opportunity.

The referee wrongly waved aside appeals for a penalty kick and play continued.

At the next stoppage VAR should have intervened for what was a clear and obvious error by the referee.

10:01 PM BST

FT: Scotland 0 Hungary 1

Scotland are out of the European Championship. They laboured for long periods but had the openings to win it in the last 20 minutes as the game started to see-saw. Neither team wanted the draw, and they looked like two tired boxers taking hopeful swings by the end. Hungary and Csoboth executed under pressure to win it. Not a nice feeling for Hungary’s players either, with thoughts surely with Varga who was stretchered off after a serious collision.

09:58 PM BST

GOOOAAALLL! Hungary have broken Scotland’s hearts

Scotland threw one last corner into the box but failed to make it count, before Hungary raced away on the counter-attack.

Adan did well to block McGregor’s shot, and Szoboszlai carried the ball forward. Szalai’s cut-back was well thought out and there was the sub Csoboth arriving to sweep a shot past Gunn.

Scotland are surely heading home.

09:56 PM BST

98 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Scotland are finishing the stronger, and of all people the ball fell to Hanley at the edge of the box! The big centre-half produced quite a cultured effort with the inside of his right foot, but it was pushed away by Gulacsi. Then Christie shoots from a tight angle straight at the goalkeeper.

09:54 PM BST

97 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

The flag goes up for offside or else McTominay would have had nightmares about this miss! Morgan spun in behind and was the player offside, and he crossed for McTominay who could only shoot over on the stretch.

09:52 PM BST

95 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Scotland having a bit more of a flurry now, with McGregor unleashing a rasping shot from distance that is blocked. We are halfway through the 10 minutes of stoppage time. Can a Scotland player make themselves a hero and ensure they never have to buy a drink again?

09:50 PM BST

92 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

And now Hungary hit the post! What a chance for Csoboth to win the game. Scotland looking threadbare at the back and McLean gave it away. Csoboth had time to think but dragged his shot against the post with plenty of the goal to aim at.

09:49 PM BST

91 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Angus Gunn with another important save! Szoboszlai’s shot from a tight angle was powerful but the Scotland goalkeeper stood strong. Gunn had a stinker against Germany, but may have saved Germany there.

09:47 PM BST

90 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Schafer carries the ball into the Scotland box, but Gunn was equal to his near post shot.

There are indeed going to be 10 minutes of added time to play.

So here’s your Euros, Scotland. A minute plus likely 10 or so more to find the goal to escape the group for the first time in history. It... does not look likely. There was a brief spell early in the half when Adams had a chance to gee up the crowd with what he thought was a corner but he was offside. Shortly afterwards McTominay attempted to channel his inner Archie Gemmill in 1978 and comes up short about 25 per cent of the way through. Rather sums up their night.

Nothing can be ruled out but I make Hungary more likely to score. It is indeed 10 added minutes, board has just gone up.

09:46 PM BST

89 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Clarke rolls the dice again: Robertson off, and Lewis Morgan on. Shankland’s running off the shoulder a nuisance for Hungary again, but he took one too many touches.

We are expecting TEN added minutes following that sickening clash of heads.

09:44 PM BST

Hungary struggling after the Varga incident

Hungary’s fans and players looking understandably shellshocked. Must be enormously difficult to re-focus when you’ve seen your team-mate in such a bad way. No word on his condition as yet, but you would hope the relative speed with which he was taken off the pitch is a positive sign.

Back on the pitch the game is loosening. Fans of both sides equally furious with this fussy referee. Scotland penalty claim for Stuart Armstrong falling down in the box seemed a reach to me.

Dominik Szoboszlai emotional on the pitch after Barnabas Varga was stretchered off - Getty Images/Carl Recine

09:42 PM BST

85 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Gunn stayed at home on a cross and was grateful to see the ball loop up into his arms. Christie dispossessed as he tried to dribble through midfield. Another clash of heads in the Scotland box between Hanley and Orban, but fortunately both are soon on their feet. Into the last five.

09:40 PM BST

82 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Better from Scotland in the last few minutes, Clarke’s changes have lifted the team. They are moving the ball with more crispness than Hungary at the moment.

Nice dart off the shoulder from Shankland and he tested Gulacsi but the flag went up for offside. That is the type of striker’s run Scotland have missed.

Another Scotland double sub: McLean and Christie on for Ralston and Gilmour.

09:37 PM BST

79 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Scotland’s players and fans think they should have a penalty! But the referee says no. It looked a very clumsy challenge on Armstrong by Orban, who looked to stumble through the back of the midfielder. That decision will be dissected repeatedly, especially if Scotland fail to get the result they require.

Scotland's Stuart Armstrong (left) and Hungary's Willi Orban battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A match at the Stuttgart Arena

09:35 PM BST

77 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Steve Clarke has made a couple of changes: Che Adams and John McGinn have been replaced by Shankland and Stuart Armstrong. The game is starting to get more stretched now as both teams chase a winning goal.

09:32 PM BST

74 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Applause breaks out around the stadium as Varga is stretchered off. Nothing more is known about his condition at present.

When it comes to the football, the VAR check has been completed and there is not penalty.

Adam and Szalai have been introduced by Rossi. One of the players substituted is of course Varga.

The game has recommenced.

09:28 PM BST

69 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

From that free-kick, there is a horrible clash of heads. Gunn came to punch Szoboszlai’s delivery, and three or four players collided.

The Hungary players are most concerned by the condition of their striker Varga, who stayed down. He is receiving medical treatment on the pitch and his team-mates are holding up a screen around him.

This is going to be a long stoppage, and there is also a VAR check for a penalty, which feels academic.

BBC commentary is saying that Szoboszlai is in tears.

This looks like a very serious situation with the Hungarian striker Barnabas Varga. There was telling urgency in the gestures of players from both sides for immediate medical help and after the team physios reached Varga a separate group followed with blankets which are being held up around the player for his privacy. The stretcher took a long time to arrive and Hungary’s fans and players were unhappy, players sprinting over to speed up the process.

Hungary's Barnabas Varga receives medical attention after sustaining an injury

09:25 PM BST

67 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Hungary’s turn to pass the ball straight out of play shortly after McTominay ran down a blind alley. Hungary then a hook a ball into the penalty area for Sallai to attack, and Gunn does well to come and punch. Sallai then wins a free-kick in a threatening crossing position left of centre, Hanley with the foul.

09:22 PM BST

64 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Che Adams tries to pump up the Scotland fans after winning what he thought was a corner, but the flag was up for offside. Now Hungary do have a corner down the other end. Ralston took the cross in the face, but is soon back on his feet. Any error now could prove fatal.

Hungary’s corner drifted through to the back post, and Dardai glanced the return cross over the bar. Then Robertson did really well to read a pass to his club team-mate Szoboszlai and win a clean tackle. Could have been a dangerous shooting position.

09:18 PM BST

61 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Flower of Scotland has gone up on the pipes again. One of the Hungary players on a booking, Styles, is being substituted, replaced by Nagy. Che Adams should do better as a long ball forward drifts under his foot.

09:17 PM BST

58 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

John McGinn almost produces a moment of inspiration with a barreling run down the right flank, driving into the penalty area only for his cut-back to be intercepted by Orban. It feels like the game might require a piece of magic. McGinn almost provided it, though it was not quite Archie Gemmill in Argentina.

09:15 PM BST

56 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Scotland get away with one. Robertson lost the ball when they were exposed, and Hungary counter-attacked with a four on four. Somehow Szoboszlai’s pass squeezed through, but Hendry blocked the shot. Half-hearted appeals for a penalty, nothing doing.

09:13 PM BST

Tension growing

Familiar strain of Scotland’s national instrument throughout the opening minutes but I’m afraid it’s still pipers at the gates of yawn.

One shot on target but it was Hungary’s and comfortably saved by Dunn. It’s been a great game so far if you like offsides, a lot of referee whistling and rhythmic Eastern European clapping.



Scotland are trying a different tack with their build-up play, McTominay and Gilmour taking turns to come short to offer an out-ball in the middle, but it’s the ball from there which is problematic, Hungary too dogged to allow any of Scotland’s midfield enough time to pick their next pass. Tension ramping up, errors feel imminent for either side, but it’s a challenging watch.

Andrew Robertson of Scotland is challenged by Dominik Szoboszlai of Hungary

09:12 PM BST

Sweet Carloline booed

Bit of a misjudgement from the stadium DJ at half-time, whose big finish is Sweet Caroline. Because Scotland and England fans are basically the same, right? It is met with hearty boos from the Scotland fans. Rightly so! Take that, Neil Diamond.

09:10 PM BST

53 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Much like the first half, neither goalkeeper is very busy. Promising work down the Scotland left from Gilmour but Orban headed his cross away.

For the first time in the game, Hungary find themselves susceptible to a counter after Robertson won the ball back. Adams had time and space 25 yards but scooped a shot over the bar as he slipped.

That was Scotland’s first attempt on goal.

09:08 PM BST

50 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

McTominay did well to pounce on a loose ball just outside the area, but then caught the Hungary defender as he stretched to reach the ball.

And the referee has booked McTominay, which means he will miss Scotland’s last-16 match should they progress. That looked very harsh. The ref has been quite card happy.

09:05 PM BST

47 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Hungary being more direct in the first few minutes of the half, pushing numbers forward. That might make Scotland’s mind up and prompt them to starting clipping the ball forward rather than passing square.

09:02 PM BST

We’re back under way!

Scotland kick-off in the second half. Both of these teams know (or at least likely know in Scotland’s case) that they need to win. Who will blink first?

09:01 PM BST

David Moyes thinks Scotland need to be bolder

I thought it was really disappointing that Scotland didn’t get after it. We needed to play forwards more, it was too slow.

08:58 PM BST

I don’t think this is a good thing

0 - There have only been two instances at EURO 2024 of a team failing to have a shot in the first half of a match and both have been Scotland - on MD1 vs Germany and tonight vs Hungary. Shy. pic.twitter.com/WOIxvjtvyj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 23, 2024

08:50 PM BST

Scotland very much in a low-quality game

On the face of it, that was a good half for Scotland. They have largely controlled possession, (83 per cent in their favour halfway through the half, Guardiola Barcelona numbers) they have not conceded, they have had a couple of mildly threatening attacks.

Less good is the growing evidence that Hungary are the more potent attacking force, had the best chance of the half with Orban’s header off the bar (likely offside, but still) and fact they have conserved energy for most of that half. They were mostly sat deep and not moved around a lot by Clarke’s side.

Much like Scotland’s game against Switzerland this is not a high quality game. The only thing that matters is they remain alive, but they need more moments of quality in the second half to prolong their stay in Germany.

Scotland's defender #02 Anthony Ralston (L) fights for the ball with Hungary's defender #24 Marton Dardai

08:49 PM BST

HT: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

A very cagey half of football, with a surprising pattern. Hungary sat off Scotland in the first 20 minutes, allowing Steve Clarke’s team to keep possession across their backline. No serious defensive alarms for Scotland, but they have not looked like scoring a goal, and look a little startled by having this much of the ball.

08:47 PM BST

45 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Almost a moment of danger for Scotland as McGinn clips a cross into the area which McKenna threatens to get his head on, but it loops into the arms of goalkeeper Gulacsi.

McTominay is then dispossessed around halfway, and Styles brings Hungary forward but Szoboszlai’s strike from 25 yards flies over.

08:45 PM BST

43 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Scotland finishing the half as they started it: with lots of possession in front of Hungary’s defensive shape. Schafer and Hendry collide in a thunderous 50:50 around halfway, and it is the Hungary player who is booked by the referee. Rightly so according to the replays, Schafer definitely left his foot in with a mini-stamp. Hungary have three players in the book.

08:42 PM BST

40 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Scotland well in this game but they need to improve the quality of their delivery from wide.

Adams has conceded another free-kick in front of his penalty, penalised for a high foot against Varga. Szoboszlai has already had a sighter.

This time he dinks one to the back post where Orban was completely unmarked, but he headed over from a few yards out. A let off for Scotland, but Orban may well have been offside in any case.

Hungary's Willi Orban (6) heads the ball over Scotland's goalkeeper Angus Gunn during a Group A match

08:36 PM BST

36 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

A strange sort of game, as these stats from Sam attest:

We've had 33 minutes here and Scotland have had 69% of the ball, but are yet to take a shot. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) June 23, 2024

08:35 PM BST

34 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Hungary starting to warm to their task, Kerkez pushing forward from left wing-back. Sallai slashes a shot wide from 25 yards after some neat interplay around the edge of the box. Scotland not protecting their middle especially well there.

08:32 PM BST

31 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Hungary have a free-kick in just about a shooting position for Szoboszlai. Foul conceded by Che Adams. But this is fully 30 yards out and very central, would take something special to score from here. No matter your opinion on Angus Gunn. The Liverpool midfielder’s shot deflects off the wall and behind for a corner.

08:31 PM BST

29 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Hungary showing that they can break at pace, but Scotland defend the set-piece well through Hanley. Neither goalkeeper has had a save to make since Gunn was worked by that long-range Bolla hit. Sallai has looked lively for Hungary.

08:28 PM BST

26 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

McGinn has been known to dish it out, but he is having to take it at the moment. Orban the second Hungary player to be booked for a hopelessly late challenge on the Scotland midfielder. Painful one by McGinn is back on his feet. Given he is a booking away from suspension, McGinn needs to avoid the temptation to seek retribution.

08:25 PM BST

Steve Clarke as animated as you will see him

Scotland fans have gone a bit quiet. Steve Clarke has not. He’s spent most of the game so far on the corner of his technical area and seems especially frustrated with his team’s hesitation to play the ball forwards out of defence at speed. A lot is going through Hendry at the moment and presumably Clarke would rather see the ball at McGinn’s and Gilmour’s feet.

McGinn taking matters into his own hands, crowd roused by the free kick he won on the right touchline. Less thrilled with the delivery. Scotland still bossing possession but beginning to look a bit uncomfortable about it. Equally, cannot imagine our colleagues in Hungary will be thrilled with how much their side are ceding the initiative. You would generously describe their approach so far as “cagey”.

Scotland's head coach Steve Clarke gestures during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match

08:22 PM BST

21 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

McGinn does so well to protect the ball using his amply-proportioned backside again, but his cross is just too heavy. Then McGinn charges down Bournemouth man Kerkez, and wins Scotland a free-kick in a crossing position wide right. Robertson’s inswinging delivery was woefully underhit.

John McGinn of Scotland runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Roland Sallai and Callum Styles

08:20 PM BST

18 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Hungary’s English-born midfielder Callum Styles brings a flavour of the Home Internationals to proceedings by flattening McGinn at the expense of a yellow card. No hesitation from the referee, Styles was always the wrong side and was never going to reach the ball.

Sallai with an interesting dart in behind, almost found by Bolla, but Scotland defended well.

08:16 PM BST

15 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Hungary have the chance to send a free-kick into the Scotland penalty area, but Szoboszlai’s delivery was poor and easily claimed by Angus Gunn. Scotland enjoy another period of uncontested possession across their backline and through Billy Gilmour, but no clear cut chances created as yet.

08:15 PM BST

The lesser spotted foul kick-off

Odd start to the game when the Argentine referee Facundo Tello, here on some sort of part-exchange programme which hopefully gets Paul Tierney a nice trip to Miami for the Copa America, orders the kick-off to be retaken because the ball was not completely still. Brilliant, worthwhile. Big tick in the assessor’s report for that. Never mind the fact it confused a raucous stadium and briefly killed the atmosphere.Hungary really doing their part for the noise, thousands bobbing behind their goal led by a drummer giving it some welly.

Decent start from Scotland, enjoying a bit more control over the game than we saw for long periods of their opening two games. Alright, for all of the first one. Grant Hanley is playing as the lesser-spotted sweeper, behind his fellow centre-backs McKenna and Hendry and often being used as the steady origin for their passing moves.

Slightly concerning how open Scotland looked when Bolla was able to get his shot away. A bit of urgent arm-waving already from Hendry, which you may remember from the chaos of the opening half against Germany.

Andrew Robertson of Scotland and Dominik Szoboszlai of Hungary take part in the coin toss

08:13 PM BST

12 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Hungary are showing no interest in pressing Scotland’s defenders, perhaps wary of being caught by a long ball forward or on the second ball where McTominay and McGinn lurk. Scotland have to be careful they do not let the tempo slow too much.

08:11 PM BST

10 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Already this has the feeling of a tight game, despite the fact both sides more than likely need three points. Scotland and Hungary play similar shapes, and they are matching each other up quite closely so far. Hungary just starting to put their foot on the ball.

08:09 PM BST

7 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Che Adams loves to drop short and link play from centre-forward, important that McTominay runs beyond him. Scotland’s shape stacks players centrally with Gilmour, McGregor, McTominay and McGinn almost forming a midfield box. Do they have enough threat at the sharp end?

After an excellent defensive header from Hungary when Adams looked dangerous, they sweep forward. The move was sprung by a glorious crossfield pass on the volley by Sallai. Decent strike from range from Bolla but Gunn was down to bear it away.

08:06 PM BST

5 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

Hungary’s front three of Sallai, Szoboszlai and Varga is staying quite narrow at the moment, allowing Scotland easy access to their wing-backs Robertson and Ralston. Pretty cautious and passive from Hungary so far, they are sitting in their shape and Scotland are enjoying control of possession and territory.

08:02 PM BST

2 minutes: Scotland 0 Hungary 0

After a day of chanting and a rousing rendition of the anthem, a slight hush descends over the Tartan Army in the opening 30 seconds. As if the gravity of the match itself has hit them. Pretty sound start from Scotland in the opening minutes, keeping possession with confidence and winning a foul in midfield after McGinn twists and turns to win a foul.

Scotland's John McGinn, right, is challenged by Hungary's Marton Dardai, left, and Hungary's Roland Sallai

08:00 PM BST

KICK OFF!

After a false start, Hungary get the game started at the second time of asking.

07:59 PM BST

Flower of Scotland delivers the goods again

And now, with the flags out, the teams in the tunnel and the atmosphere ferocious it is time for the highly important music.

Yes, it’s Fire by Meduza, OneRepublic & Leony, the official anthem of Euro 2024. Less of a song, more of a jingle. Huge cheers as it concludes, probably because the crowd are excited about the game but also surely in part because the song has stopped playing.

Anthems, of course, follow. Solid effort from Hungary but Flower of Scotland is suitably immense. Players, for what it’s worth, looking pumped up but not overly so. Forgive me for jinxing it Scotland, but I think you might just do it!

07:58 PM BST

The players are out in Stuttgart

Time for the anthems. Hungary’s is a more classical and sedate affair than the rabble-rousing Flower of Scotland. Or least is it is sonically, maybe the lyrics are more bellicose. I’ve not brushed up on my magyar. It’s the sort of number that leaves you none the wiser on a University Challenge music round.

Just like pre-Switzerland, Flower of Scotland continues to lead the way in the Euro 2024 anthem stakes, which is another field in which England are floundering.

07:49 PM BST

The latest from a loud Stuttgart Arena

Sir Alex Ferguson has the honour of providing the pre-match big screen video message to Scotland and goes hard on the “having a nice time” bit rather than the “win at all costs, trample all in your path, hairdryers at dawn” tone he took for most of his career:

“I hope you’re all enjoying yourself, supporting the boys. Every time we’ve been abroad our fans’ behaviour is impeccable. No matter the result today we’ve enjoyed it. I hope today’s going to be one of the great days for us, but the most important thing: enjoy it.”

Probably best not to count any chickens yet, but not ideal that possibly Scotland’s two most important players are on bookings and will miss the round of 16 if they make it. Scott McTominay and John McGinn are primed for their Gazza vs West Germany moment this evening.

Not sure if it’s coming through on TV but the ratio of chants about McGinn vs every other Scotland player is at least 5:1. Would argue that McTominay would be the bigger miss, but perhaps you don’t know what you’ve got (many hundreds of badly-sung repetitions of Achy Breaky Heart) until it’s gone?

Stadium looking more or less full now, as it has done for 15 minutes. First time I’ve had to reach for my earplugs to guard against worsening tinnitus this tournament. Certainly louder here than anywhere I’ve been so far but that may have something to do with my position this evening which is directly beneath a huge speaker.

Hungary fans in the stands ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A match at the Stuttgart Arena

07:43 PM BST

Barely an empty seat, 20 minutes before kick-off

Scotland fans inside the stadium ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A match

Hungary fans inside the stadium before the match

07:33 PM BST

Steve Clarke speaking before the game

It never picks itself, you have to consider all the options. I just feel this is the best way to start, maybe Having the capacity to express yourself in a high stakes, pressure game. Two points won’t be enough, it never is. We want to win and get four points.

Scotland fan with a sign in support of John McGinn inside the stadium before the match

07:27 PM BST

A reminder of the two teams

Scotland XI: Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, McKenna; Ralston, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McGinn, McTominay; Adams

Hungary XI: Gulacsi; Botka, Orban, Dardai; Bolla, Styles, Schafer, Kerkez; Salla, Szoboszlai; Varga

07:24 PM BST

Hungary fans not taken by the kilts

Hungary fans hold up a sign reading "Skirt Is For Woman" ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A match

07:21 PM BST

Hungary a mixed bag so far

Hungary’s nul points so far is a little harsh compared to their performances. They’ve put together two pretty decent 45 minutes, unfortunately they were in different games. Much better after going 2-0 down in their second half against Switzerland in their opening game. And made a good fist of containing Germany last time out. On both those occasions they conceded another, even in their improved second half, so they are eminently gettable.

Spoke to a Hungarian journalist beforehand who was pessimistic about their chances. He was really impressed with the different and far more positive vibe coming from the Scotland camp. “They’re having fun, we are not,” he said. He also described Steve Clarke as “a revelation,” which might be a first.

07:08 PM BST

Scotland fans enjoying all Stuttgart has to offer

Good evening from Stuttgart, which has been challenging my perceptions of it as a car-making mecca and little else since I arrived this morning. As soon as you are out of the smart if admittedly Manchester-esque city centre it’s surprisingly green, lush even. Many of the Scots I have spoken to spent last night here too and have been pleasantly surprised. Don’t believe the non-hype.

But their lasting memories of this city will depend on their team this evening and few fans were optimistic about managing the win required for possible qualification. It’s Tartan-tastic in the stadium tonight there are plenty of red Hungary shirts too. Disappointingly few pairs of white shorts and green socks, though.

Scotland fans in the stands ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A match at the Stuttgart Arena

So a tense and high-stakes game, yet a pleasant vibe on the walk down to the stadium. Some hi-jinks with one fan borrowing the megaphone of a steward to sing about the distance he’d walk to see just one of their goals. It’s 1,000,000 miles. Seems steep. I got into town at about 11am and plenty of fans were onto drinks 2-4 of their days by then. Still yet to see anyone be sick in a bin. Remarkable stamina.

Good clean fun in Stuttgart pic.twitter.com/rcFcA9ukZA — Thom Gibbs (@thomgibbs) June 23, 2024

07:04 PM BST

Team news: Scotland unchanged aside from McKenna for Tierney

06:48 PM BST

Scotland’s players going smart casual

Scotland's players on the pitch before the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A match at the Stuttgart Arena

06:42 PM BST

Hungary manager Marco Rossi on the threat posed by Scotland

I think we’re in the same boat as Scotland. Coming away with maximum points might see us through to the knockout stage. I think the Scottish team is dangerous because of their attitude, but they have some real quality players like John McGinn, Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay. At the same time, we need to try and find the right mood to face them.

Marco Rossi, Head Coach of Hungary, looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Germany and Hungary

06:35 PM BST

The pipes are playing in Stuttgart

06:31 PM BST

John McGinn on a historic night for Scotland

We’ve obviously had a lot of injuries along the way - but us Scots are best at enduring adversity. Hopefully we can prove a lot of people wrong. We have players who’ve been involved in high-pressure matches, but we’re not feeling pressure, we feel anticipation about being that team who changes things for Scottish football. I don’t think a lot of people across Europe thought we could do it, so we want to be the ones who do. We all know the magnitude of the occasion. We have the chance to write our name into the history books.

John McGinn of Scotland is challenged by Silvan Widmer of Switzerland

06:23 PM BST

06:23 PM BST

Scotland fans are in the Stuttgart Arena already

Scotland fans in the stands ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A match

06:11 PM BST

Steve Clarke’s pre-match thoughts

Nothing except three points for us is what we’re thinking. We need to get three points to at least finish third in the group and we’ll see where that takes us in the competition. Everybody knows how big a game it is. You can talk and talk and talk about it. We probably did a little bit too much with the first one, so we’re trying to underplay this one, if you ever can with a game of this magnitude. But we’re trying to make sure we’re well prepared and ready to go.

Steve Clarke's press conference before the Hungary game

06:06 PM BST

Scotland fans enjoying Stuttgart’s hospitality yesterday

Scotland fans in Stuttgart

Scotland fans in Stuttgart

Scotland fans in Stuttgart

05:58 PM BST

05:57 PM BST

A mammoth game for Scotland... plus Group A permutations

Scotland have played in eight World Cups and three European Championships without playing a single knockout tie. Tonight they have the opportunity to almost confirm progression from a tournament group for the first time with victory over Hungary.

The small element of uncertainty is because of the Euro 2024 format. Bar an unlikely turn of events involving a seven-goal swing with Switzerland, second place in the group is likely to be beyond Scotland’s reach. They will have to rely on being one of the four best third-placed teams, and a win against Hungary would take Steve Clarke’s side to four points. That would surely do it, but it would need to be confirmed once the other groups conclude.

For Scotland to draw tonight and still qualify two of the following three things would need to happen: Spain and Italy would both have to win their final games - against Albania and Croatia respectively; Denmark would have to overcome Serbia while England beat Slovenia by four goals; Portugal and Turkey would need closing victories over Georgia and Czech Republic respectively. Though given Scotland’s tournament history, their fans might just fear the worst.



The one thing Scotland do know is that they will be heading home should they slip to defeat. They have lost starting defenders Ryan Porteous and Kieran Tierney to suspension and injury respectively, but were much improved as a unit against Switzerland. Clarke’s midfield had a better balance with Billy Gilmour in there, and Scotland could have won the game but for Grant Hanley’s header hitting the post in the second half.



Hungary were impressive in qualification and came into the tournament on the back of a long unbeaten run, but have so far disappointed. They were a bit of a rabble out of possession in their 3-1 defeat to Switzerland, with gaps every between and behind their midfield line. They were more competitive against Germany but lost. In another worry for Hungary and their coach Marco Rossi, key midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has missed training sessions. This looks doable for Scotland, but they are in for a nervy evening.

