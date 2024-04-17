Scotland ignoring Italy stat while aiming to end 25-year hoodoo

Scotland are taking no notice of their long winless run in Italy and focussing only on "our performance and what we can do" to end it, says Helen Nelson.

The Scots are without a victory on Italian soil in 25 years, but fly-half Nelson says that is a stat the players "haven't spoken about at all as a group".

A point and a place below Italy in the Six Nations table, a rare win in the country would lift Scotland above Saturday's opponents.

"We know if we play to the best of our ability then that result will come and we can then look at that history afterwards," Nelson says.

"It's very much focus on us, on training, working on those things we took from the England game and how we can be better for Saturday.

"Italy, their strength comes in their unpredictability. We just need to back our defence, especially what we showed against France.

"It's going to need be a big defensive performance from us and then it's just building on the attack we showed against Wales."