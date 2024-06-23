🚨 Scotland and Hungary name lineups ahead of huge EUROs clash

Scotland and Hungary have named their lineups ahead of their crucial Group A clash in Stuttgart.

Steve Clarke makes one forced change to his side, with Scott McKenna coming in for the injured Kieran Tierney, whose tournament is over regardless of what happens tonight.

Scotland need a win to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time in their history.

Hungary’s odds of qualification are slim given their two losses to date. They make two changes to the side that lost 2-0 to Germany last time around, with Callum Styles and Endre Botka replacing Ádám Nagy and Attila Fiola.

Starting XI vs Scotland. Styles in for Nagy!!!! Botka at the back for Fiola. pic.twitter.com/T6ZQjTvatC — Hungarian Football 🇭🇺 (@HungarianFooty) June 23, 2024

