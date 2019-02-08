Scotland to host first multi-discipline cycling worlds

AIGLE, Switzerland — The International Cycling Union says it picked Scotland to host the first combined world championships in 13 disciplines in 2023.

Glasgow will host most events over a two-week period in August featuring road and track races, plus mountain bike, BMX and para-cycling.

The UCI will gather the world championships together every fourth year in the season before an Olympics.

The governing body says “over several weeks, the host city and/or region will become the true cycling capital of the world.”