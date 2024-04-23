Scotland forward Brown to retire at end of season

Brown has 61 caps for Scotland playing at hooker and in the back row [SNS]

Scotland and Glasgow Warriors hooker Fraser Brown is to retire at the end of this season.

Brown, 34, has not played since May 2023 after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) playing for a World XV versus the Barbarians.

Capped 61 times by Scotland, he played at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and scored five international tries.

He began his professional career at Edinburgh in 2010 and moved to Glasgow three years later, helping Warriors win the Pro12 in 2015.

Brown, who could also play in the back row, went on to make 141 Glasgow appearances, the last of which was the 2023 European Challenge Cup final defeat by Toulon.

"When you have a serious injury like I did with an ACL at the end of your career, it is always going to be hard to come back from," Brown told Scottish Rugby.

"That probably made it a little easier to announce my retirement but it’s still a surreal and strange feeling."

Brown made his Scotland debut in 2013 and captained his country for the first time against Georgia in 2020, with his final cap coming against Italy in the Six Nations last year.

The forward, who has been coaching at Watsonians and with Glasgow Warriors' women’s side, added: "I’m hugely proud to have played so many times for Scotland.

"To reach 50 caps was a big moment as I had to deal with a lot of injuries throughout my career and to be part of the growth process of the team which has resulted in where they are now has been cool."