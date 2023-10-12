Scotland forced to wait for Euro 2024 qualification after Var rules out Scott McTominay strike against Spain

Scott McTominay was denied a fantastic strike but kept his composure throughout to keep Scotland in the fight - Getty Images/Manuel Queimadelos

Spain 2 Scotland 0

Scotland were so close to toasting a stunning result against Spain, and qualification for the European Championships, they could almost feel the champagne bubbles under their noses.

But then the glass was knocked from their grasp as Scott McTominay’s sublime free-kick was ruled out by a borderline Var intervention and Spain took advantage of Scottish despair to finally turn their dominance of possession into a goal through captain Alvaro Morata (right). It was a goal ruled out by the finest of margins.

Was Jack Hendry offside? Was he interfering with play? Uefa initially informed the media the goal was ruled out for a foul and later changed it to offside. The confusion only heightened the sense of injustice. Scotland were so close to beating Spain, or at least getting the point they needed to qualify for the Euros, but it was snatched away in the cruellest fashion. Only the coldest of hearts could not sympathise.

Scotland were heroic, so valiant, so brave against a team who had not lost a home qualifier for 20 years. Steve Clarke’s side now need to hope Spain take points off Norway on Sunday or get the point they need to qualify away to Georgia next month or at home to Norway. Regardless of their pain here, the Scots are still almost Germany bound.

This will be remembered as the siege of Seville. Spain, on their national day, were determined to crush the Scottish upstarts. Defeated at Hampden Park back in March, a shock to the system that prompted the Manchester City midfielder, Rodri, to whine about Scotland’s “rubbish” playing style and tactics, this was the chance to put them back in their place. The wonderful thing about this Scotland side, though, is they pay no heed to the established order. This was the epitome of defiance.

They were dogged and resolute. They may have looked about as comfortable on the ball as a thief handling stolen goods when the police are knocking on the door, tossing away possession, but they remained compact and defended superbly. A point would be enough to secure their place at next summer’s European Championship and that prize was enough for them to resist constant pressure.

Spain’s goalkeeper, Unai Simon, did not touch the ball until the 40th minute. His second touch led to a collision with Scotland’s Andy Robertson, which forced the Liverpool player off with what looked like a dislocated shoulder. A terrible blow for club and country. But at half-time the scores were level and that was good enough.

Spain should have taken the lead when Ferran Torres missed a sitter. They also hit the post through Mikel Merino after Robin Le Normand had flashed a header wide from a corner. Then came the moment. Dani Carvajal tried to showboat, Spanish arrogance proving their Achilles heel.

The defender tried a fancy turn close to the touchline, Ryan Christie read it, Carvajal panicked and brought him down. The free-kick was about five metres outside the area and almost on the touchline. The angle was so tight, so acute, but McTominay spotted the gap and whipped a sumptuous free-kick into the far top corner. The celebrations were wild. It was a goal that would have resonated through the ages.

The magic was ruined by a ludicrous Var intervention, the referee told to look at his screen. Was Hendry in an offside position and interfering with play? Possibly, but there was nothing in it, the slightest coming together with Simon, who stood flat-footed and watched the ball fly past him without moving. Var disagreed, and so did the on-field referee and the goal was ruled out.

It was heartbreaking. It felt like a travesty of justice. If football is to remain a contact sport, the goal should have been allowed to stand. After Uefa had initially said the goal was ruled out for a foul, it changed the ruling to offside a few minutes later.

The change in information inflamed matters. The comedown must have been brutal for Scotland and within minutes, their hosts took the lead, substitute Jesus Navas producing a delicious cross for Morata to nod past Angus Gunn. From ecstasy to devastation and a Ryan Porteous own goal completed the misery late on. Norway’s victory over Cyprus means Scotland must go again for one last push across the line.

