Scotland in 'fine fettle' or displaying 'needless vanity'?

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts as Scotland ended their Euro 2024 preparations with a 2-2 draw at home to Finland.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

John: Substitutions hampered the fluidity of the game. I understand why they were made, but they cost us a win. Billy Gilmour was the heartbeat of the team and I'm sure Scott McTominay. Unfortunately, Callum McGregor will be on the bench. Not convinced by Lawrence Shankland. Che Adams will lead the line next week.

Kuptin: Central defence looked iffy all night. No way was that a penalty - Craig Gordon clearly got to the ball first and punched it off the guy’s head. Bonkers decision.

Iain: The last two friendlies have just a tune up before the Euros, so not to much to read into. The main thing is to progress past the group stage and anything beyond that will be a bonus and will show how much Scotland have progressed.

Paul: The goals showed we can score. They weren't the best opposition in the world either but Finland aren't a bad side. I feel terrible for Gordon on what should be and likely will be his last cap for Scotland.

Ian: Overall, it was a decent performance. The one time over the last two games they actually gave Shankland some decent service, he scored. Lack of concentration cost us the win. Don't think it was a penalty as Gordon got the ball first.

Jim: They looked in fine fettle until the ref gave a ridiculous penalty which never was. Plenty of positives on show and can't wait till it all kicks off. Unfortunately will be watching from the armchair.

Craig: Gordon’s cameo was needless vanity, and cost us the win. Steve Clarke will need to be wiser and more ruthless in Germany.

Richard: Scotland do terrible in friendlies, but excellent in competitive games. If that trend continues, Germany will be in for a heck of an opening game.