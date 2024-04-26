Scotland can feel 'wind in sails' - Martin

Scotland hooker Elis Martin insists Scotland are taking nothing for granted before their final match of this year's Women's Six Nations against Ireland on Saturday.

Scotland beat Ireland 36-10 in last year's championship, but Martin is expecting a "close match-up" despite that comprehensive win.

"You would never want to be complacent," she said. "You never want to come in thinking we won last year. I think that's definitely not how we're feeling.

"We're aware that it's a big game and we saw the performance that they put out against Wales. We know that they're really competing hard.

"I think we are excited because I think it's a close match-up, but we're definitely not complacent and we're looking forward to hopefully winning.

"We're going to need to put our best foot forward."

Martin also says Scotland's players feel like they are riding the quest of a wave at present with wins over Wales and Italy, and a narrow defeat to France.

"I know that last year we definitely felt momentum was building," she said. "I think this year we almost feel like the wind in our sails now.

"We're competing with all those teams now, which is really exciting. I wouldn't say that it's necessarily that different [from last year] because I think last year there was momentum there."