Scotland’s far north has already reached peak tourism

Shetland’s northern tip can be invariably described as remote, wild, or a place of pilgrimage for those seeking solitude - VisitScotland/Paul Tomkins

Where can you go to escape the tourist crush of Scotland’s far north these days? If you ask me, I’d probably settle on Shetland’s northern tip, where the horizon line roughens and the silvery granite island of Muckle Flugga brawls with the North Sea.

The lighthouse here marks the northernmost point of the British Isles and, when seen off the coast of Unst, it can be invariably described as remote, wild, or a place of pilgrimage for those seeking solitude. The last time I was there, the wind rudely slapped my face, the sea raged with percussive blasts and I was utterly alone. No crowds, no coach tours, only shrieking gulls. Perhaps they were wondering what I was doing there in the first place.

The reason I mention this is last month, as you might have read, Lonely Planet crowned the “Far North of Scotland” as one of 50 places to visit for 2024 in its annual Best in Travel list. What’s more, the hotlist named the area as a destination far off the tourist trail and one away from the crowds flowing “to the battlements of Edinburgh Castle, the shores of Loch Lomond and the peaks of Glencoe”.

“A relative trickle of travellers heads northward,” added the guidebook publisher.

The lighthouse on Muckle Flugga marks the northernmost point of the British Isles - Getty/iStock

A trickle? Short of chartering your own hot air balloon to view the northern coast alone from the skies, you simply won’t find most of the places crowd free. If you like stunning (read: swarming) country house hotels, sea lochs, salmon-rich rivers and single malt whisky distilleries, then I’d recommend you go, but with one major proviso.

Know that the region is already dealing with unsustainable tourist numbers because of the absurdly popular North Coast 500, launched in 2015. The extreme rapidity of its success remains a phenomenon worthy of unpopular headlines – almost pitchfork-wielding mobs too – and its impact can’t be understated. It’s not Disneyland yet, but it’s a long way from a time-stood-still backwater.

Certainly, for the past few years, conventional wisdom has the far northern Highlands down as a place where congestion and inconvenience for locals are rife. This summer alone tourist behaviour was so ugly it was branded “utterly disgusting” by a local community group and, with bumper to bumper motorhomes populating the roadsides, campaigners and MSPs are now calling for a visitor vehicle levy – or similarly minded number-plate recognition camera system – to help tackle the burden on services.

As it happens, I was in Scotland’s far north last month for this same newspaper, reviewing the newly opened Dornoch Station hotel, one hour north of Inverness. It overlooks a well-manicured golf course and toppling waves and has been opened by parent company Marine & Lawn, which has the lucrative North Coast 500 market acutely in its crosshairs.

It was already ominously busy, with staff invisible, the restaurant overwhelmed, and management saddled with complaints (cue lots of social awkwardness at checkout). One couple, I overheard before leaving, ended up at the nearest Tesco in nearby Tain because they had waited an hour-plus to be served their dinner. Not everything goes smoothly during a hotel’s launch, you learn in this game, but it was much the same feeling along the road farther north.

The ornamental Dunrobin Castle is among the largest houses in Scotland - Visit Scotland/Paul Tomkins

This is where you’ll find ornamental Dunrobin Castle, among the largest houses in Scotland and – back to the Disneyland vibe – an outrageous fairy tale bastion with more than a nod to a Cinderella chateau. It’s also among Lonely Planet’s hot tips for the region, but I’d never seen it busier.

On that morning, the portico entrance beneath its witches’ hat turrets was crammed with a busload of Americans, while a Chinese group jammed up the galleried rooms (spoiler alert: with the North Coast 500 whizzing past at the end of the driveway, this stretch of coastline has already reached peak tourism now. Sorry, Lonely Planet).

My other excuse for visiting this time was to stay at the Royal Marine Brora, farther up the road from the village of Golspie and where I met visitors from the Netherlands, France and far-flung Vancouver Island. All were living out their North Coast 500 dream trip after years of saving and waiting.

Royal Marine Hotel, Brora 'excels with the sort of mad uncle eccentricity visitors to Britain love'

The property is overseen by Highland Coast Hotels, which nowadays operates five lovely lodgings along the route including others in Tongue and Kylesku, and it excels with the sort of mad uncle eccentricity visitors to Britain love. How about a full Scottish breakfast while manager Billy McKechnie whips out his bagpipes to reel off a wobbly repertoire on the front lawn? Terrific fun, but hardly the behaviour befitting of a crowd-free coastline.

So what is the hotel group’s take? CEO Guy Crawford told me its motivation is to welcome more visitors in the quieter autumn and winter months – not summer – and to create more full-time hospitality employment opportunities for local people and the communities in which they live.

“Naturally, we realise there are pinch points around certain sections of the North Coast 500 at peak times, but the region is committed to promoting responsible and sustainable tourism,” he explained. “There are still areas less impacted by overtourism up here.”

Likewise, national tourism body VisitScotland has a similar grasp of the tourist rush from April to October in this supposedly less loved part of the country.

Highland Coast Hotels CEO Guy Crawford says that more year-round tourists means better full-time hospitality employment opportunities for local people - Alamy

“The North Coast 500 has helped create jobs in communities right across the North Highlands, grow awareness of the area and boost tourism numbers, particularly for attractions on the main route,” a spokesperson told me. “However, there are many places to visit off it. The ambition of local stakeholders, including VisitScotland, is to inspire visitors to discover more of the region, stay longer, visit during quieter periods and take time to really immerse themselves in the destination.”

That’s what travel writers like me are increasingly here for nowadays: to recommend, try-out and advise on how you can visit places in a sustainable way to avoid dirty words like overtourism. Sometimes, though, we don’t always get it right.

In Lonely Planet’s defence, the publisher dovetails its recommendation of touring the coastline with visiting the interior and – due praise – it’s both boggy and brilliant. There are certainly fewer crowds to contend with when visiting Forsinard Flows Nature Reserve, where you can hunker-down with tea and binoculars while picking out an Ark’s-worth of birds. It’s almost the same story on a hike through the marshy peatlands of Flow Country, which is aiming to achieve Unesco World Heritage status later next year.

If that sounds like music to your ears, then go north in Scotland – far north. I’m not saying don’t. Out of season, it offers a magical close-up with stags, starry nights, starker hills and smoky fireside drams. All that good stuff.

But if you’re only interested in the blushed pinks of long summer skies and sublime blues of beach days, you might find yourself stuck behind the motorhome and campervan crowd and completely miserable. If you’re not, then you’re laughing.