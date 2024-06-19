Scotland fans march on after Swiss rollercoaster at Euros

On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellegner and SI's Pat Forde react to statements made by former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer about the current roster being one of the best ever, share their favorite non conference games for the upcoming season and Les Miles suing LSU over vacated wins.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the passing of Hall of Famer Willie Mays, his lasting impact on sports and society, the incredible stats he put up in his career and the Rickwood Field game that will mean even more now.
The Copa América, a mini-World Cup for the Western Hemisphere featuring stars like Lionel Messi, kicks off Thursday in the U.S., aiming to captivate both ardent Latino fans and casual American viewers.
Beating an unranked and unknown guy like Aliskerov provides a limited boost for someone of Whittaker’s existing renown. But losing to a guy like that? It could be a catastrophic setback at this point in his career.