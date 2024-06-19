Scotland fans march on after Swiss rollercoaster at Euros

The Tartan Army continue to march on in Germany after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland kept Scotland's Euro 2024 dream alive.

Steve Clarke's side held on for a point after taking a first-half lead in Cologne.

It means a win against Hungary on Sunday should be enough for Scotland to qualify from the group stage at a major tournament for the first time ever.

And it guarantees another four days of partying - at least - for the supporters who have swamped Germany in their tens of thousands.

McTominay celebrates the goal which could be crucial to Scotland's campaign [PA Media]

Five days on from the 5-1 mauling by hosts Germany, Scotland fans were determined to enjoy themselves at Cologne Stadium [EPA]

After the misery of Munich, the fans' emotions could not have been more different [Getty Images]

Supporters at a fan zone in Glasgow also celebrated wildly as Scotland went 1-0 up [Getty Images]

Supporters were in good voice for much of the first half, but then... [Getty Images]

The feelgood factor of going a goal up only lasted 13 minutes as a mistake from Scotland right-back Anthony Ralston gifted Switzerland an equaliser [Getty Images]

A familiar sense of pessimism settled as Scotland found themselves under pressure from the Swiss, who had a second goal disallowed for offside [Getty Images]

Fans back home shared their disbelief as Grant Hanley's header hit the post in the second half [Getty Images]