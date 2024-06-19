When Scotland faced Switzerland at the Euros last time...

Last time Scotland faced Switzerland at a European Championship, it was in 1996 - and a crucial group decider at Villa Park.

Scotland secured a 1-0 win that night courtesy of an Ally McCoist wonder strike - but it would prove to be in vain after England dropped a goal to Holland in their 4-1 win at Wembley, condemning Craig Brown's side to another goal-difference tournament exit.

And as former Scotland midfielder Stuart McCall recalled, the Swiss showdown was a full-on game for both sides.

"That was a great game of football," he told the Sacked In The Morning podcast. "It was end to end because Switzerland needed to win.

"Coisty had two sitters. And then he scores one from 25 yards. England get to 3-0 and you're up the park because we need a goal and then we hear it's 4-0 and you're back.

"I went over to take a throw-in, and the guy's face was tartan all over. He went, 'Holland have scored, we need another goal'.

"It was a wonderful game and people said, 'England let you down'. No, I would expect England to win 4-1 anyway. So we're nothing to do with England, we needed another goal and again it was another glorious failure."

