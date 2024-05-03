Scotland Euro 2024 tickets on resale for £12,000

Tickets for Scotland’s opening Euro 2024 match against Germany in June are being offered by online ticket resale companies for more than £12,000.

Uefa has warned fans that buy from unofficial outlets that they could be refused entry.

A total of 2.7 million tickets were made available for the competition, which runs from 14 June to 14 July.

The final public sale opened on Thursday with some fans complaining of technical errors due to high demand.

Scotland kicks off the competition with a match against hosts in Munich on 14 June.

The team then travels to face Switzerland in Cologne on 19 June before the final group match against Hungary in Stuttgart on 23 June.

The cheapest available tickets for the opening match are priced at £43 but some online resale companies are advertising the same tickets for £600.