Scotland Euro 2024 tickets on resale for £12,000

Tickets for Scotland’s opening Euro2024 match against Germany in June are being offered by online ticket resale companies for more than £12,000.

Uefa has warned fans that buy from unofficial outlets that they could be refused entry.

A total of 2.7 million tickets were made available for the competition, which runs from 14 June to 14 July.

The final public sale opened on Thursday with some fans complaining of technical errors due to high demand.

Scotland kicks off the competition with a match against hosts in Munich on 14 June.

The team then travels to face Switzerland in Cologne on 19 June before the final group match against Hungary in Stuttgart on 23 June.

The cheapest available tickets for the opening match are priced at £43 but some online resale companies are advertising the same tickets for £600.

Category 1 tickets for the game against Germany are officially priced at £513 but one company is offering fans the chance to buy up to four tickets at £12,800 each.

Other online sites are claiming to have more than 1,000 tickets available for the game, but Uefa is urging fans to resist the temptation when they could be refused entry.

A spokesperson said: “Uefa strongly urges fans not to purchase tickets on the secondary market.

“The only way to ensure their validity and avoid disappointment at the stadiums is to purchase tickets through the official Uefa Euro 2024 ticketing portal.

“Uefa and Euro 2024 actively enforce the ticketing terms and conditions, including by monitoring the internet, and will take action - including cancelling tickets - where unauthorised advertisements are identified.”

Fans who have bought tickets but cannot attend, will be able to transfer to a friend or family member through a dedicated mobile app.

Scotland fans have been allocated 10,000 tickets for each of the three group matches but thousands more are expected to travel.

Entry to all stadiums will be through a QR code accessed on mobile phones.

Supporters who travel without tickets will have the chance to watch the action in designated fan zones.