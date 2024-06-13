Scotland Euro 2024 squad guide: Fixtures, predictions and best players

Having not qualified for a major international competition in over two decades prior to Euro 2020, Scotland have now reached successive continental tournaments.

The Tartan Army qualified for Euro 2024 at a relative canter, securing their spot at this summer's tournament in Germany ahead of Norway and just behind Spain after qualifying. While their performances at Euro 2020 left a lot to be desired, there will be renewed optimism among Steve Clarke's side this time around.

With some Premier League stars in strong form and a squad capable of playing beyond the sum of its parts, Scotland will be aiming to at least make it to the knockout stages of the tournament this summer.

Here's 90min's guide to Euro 2024 for Scotland.

Scotland Euro 2024 squad selection

Clarke has named his final 26-man Euro 2024 following pre-tournament friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland, with several players dropping out of the provisional squad with injury. Both Lyndon Dykes and young Ben Doak had to withdraw due to fitness concerns, being replaced by Lewis Morgan and Tommy Conway.

Injuries have been a theme for Scotland in the build-up to the tournament, with 12-cap Lewis Ferguson, who was a key part of a Bologna side that secured Champions League football last season, suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Elsewhere, Brentford and Everton right-backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson have also failed to make the plane due to injuries.

However, despite being doubtful for the tournament because of fitness concerns, the likes of Stuart Armstrong and Grant Hanley have both made it to Germany, as has Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack despite an injury-hit campaign.

41-year-old Craig Gordon was a surprise inclusion in the initial provisional squad but has been dropped with no need for four goalkeepers at the tournament. Rangers defender John Souttar was also included but has since been cut by Clarke.

Tactics

Employing a 3-4-2-1 or 5-4-1 shape with width being offered by wing-backs, Scotland have flexibility in their setup. They are able to drop deep and soak up pressure with a flat back five, but also capable of committing more bodies forward with the security of three central defenders.

This system has mainly been utilised to accommodate a lack of natural wingers within Scotland's ranks, with James Forrest and Lewis Morgan the only senior options on the flanks.

One of Scotland's strongest areas is the centre of the pitch, especially with the likes of John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor and Billy Gilmour available. In McGinn and McTominay they have versatile players capable of pushing further forward, or even drifting wide in the former's case.

Defence is where Scotland come up short, despite boasting Liverpool's Andy Robertson at left-back. In particular, Clarke's centre-back options are not incredibly strong, with the likes of Jack Hendry and Scott McKenna among their better players.

Fixtures

While Scotland avoided some of the toughest opponents available to them, they still face some impressive sides in Group A. That includes hosts Germany, with a clash against Julian Naglesmann's side coming in the opening game of the tournament on 14 June.

The Tartan Army then face a meeting with Euro 2020 quarter-finalists Switzerland in their second match, with Dominik Szoboszlai's Hungary the final nation standing in Scotland's way of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

Of course, Scotland could qualify by finishing third in Group A, but a top two finish will guarantee progression.

Scotland's record vs Euro 2024 group stage opponents

Scotland's potential knockout opponents

Should Scotland defy expectation and beat group favourites Germany to top spot, they would face the second-placed side in Group C. That means they could take on England, although it's more likely they would clash with Serbia, Slovenia or Denmark.

Finishing the group as runners-up would mean a meeting with the side that finished second in Group B. Already touted as the 'group of death', Spain, Croatia, Italy or surprise qualifiers Albania would be their opponents.

A third-placed finish would see them face off against the winners of Group B, Group E or Group F.

Scotland's biggest threats generally come in the middle or final third of the pitch, but they do have captain Andy Robertson to rely on in defence. Having said that, the Liverpool star, whose form picked up at the end of the season after several injuries, will likely play high up the pitch as a wing-back.

John McGinn's impressive performances helped Aston Villa secure Champions League football and he will likely be joined by either Callum McGregor or Billy Gilmour in midfield, both of whom can act as deep-lying playmakers.

Scotland do have some decent centre-forward options, but the prolific Scott McTominay is the nation's biggest goal threat. The midfielder, who can play off a central striker, scored seven goals in qualification, including braces against Spain and Cyprus.

Clarke hasn't selected many youngsters for his squad, with a number of those who could have made the cut sidelined through injuries. That now includes Liverpool winger Ben Doak, who was called up despite having never earned a senior cap.

Tommy Conway, who was brought in to replace Dykes, could be handed some minutes at the tournament, with the 21-year-old forward having impressed with 12 goals for Bristol City last term.

Expectations are unlikely to be too high for Scotland at Euro 2024 but Clarke's men could perhaps upset the odds in Group A. While Germany will likely prove too strong, they could well pick up results against Hungary and Switzerland.

Their form in qualifying suggests that finishing in the top two is a distinct possibility, even if they have only won one of their last nine matches - a 2-0 victory over Gibraltar. Individual quality and a determined spirit may help them through to the knockout stages.

Beyond that it's difficult to predict what might happen, with progression depending heavily on their opponents in the subsequent rounds. However, Scotland have to focus on navigating a challenging but fallible group first.