Scotland Euro 2024 fixtures: Dates, venues and analysis

Group A consisted of the hosts, Germany, the perennial group qualifiers Switzerland, a resurgent Hungary, and a hopeful Scotland and it was Germany and Switzerland that were able to show their dominance and make it to the knockout stage. It remains to be seen whether Hungary can qualify as one of the best third placed teams.

An opening day defeat to Germany didn’t Scotland’s chances, but a 1-1 draw against Switzerland keeps the dream alive for the Tartan Army. Going into Matchday Three, they needed a victory to really stand any chance of making it to the round of 16 but they were unable to find a goal, instead conceding deep in injury time to send the Tartan Army home.

Group A – Matchweek One

Germany 5-1 Scotland

A dire defeat for the Scots as the Germans just proved too strong on home soil.

Group A – Matchweek Two

Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

Scotland kept their hopes of progress alive on Matchday Two with a vital 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Group A – Matchweek Three

Scotland 0-1 Hungary

A late, late goal proved to be the difference between the two sides, leaving Scotland bottom of Group A.