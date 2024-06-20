'Scotland deserve shot at grandstand Euros finish'

[BBC]

Being a player is the easy part. Watching is the hard bit.

Even when I used to play and get taken off, it's no good. You can't do anything. You're helpless.

That's the feeling me and the rest of the Scotland fans will have on Sunday when we take on Hungary.

And it's great that after the draw with Switzerland, that we are talking about having something on the line to fight for.

As we slumped out of the Allianz Arena on Friday after being thumped by Germany, it's all we could have asked for.

Team performance to be proud of

Againast Switzerland, as the game opened up and both teams went close, my nerves were actually relatively steady.

At times Scotland looked really good. We put in a hell of a shift, could have nicked it maybe.

We wanted to make sure we got something and we did, and it came from a really good team performance.

It is a performance I think to be proud of, but it's one I expected.

People talk about the lack of wins and friendlies, but there's not as much of an edge in those.

But Friday in the 5-1 defeat to Germany, we were lacking in energy, lacking in any real belief. Not in Cologne, though.

Steve Clarke tweaked the system and played John McGinn up with Che Adams. Scott McTominay played on Granit Xhaka to stop him dictating the play, and it worked.

The manager and the players deserve a whole lot of credit, and you can see what it meant to the fans in here. It was incredible.

I was also delighted for Anthony Ralston come full-time.

It was his stray pass which led to Xherdan Shakiri's goal, but let's be honest, it presented half a chance.

The finish was unbelievable, it couldn't have been any further into the top corner. I'd have been proud of that, just maybe not against Scotland...

Ralston struggled in the first half, he kept trying to play back rather than being that outlet forward.

But credit to him in the second half, he got further up the pitch, was braver on the ball.

He certainly recovered and he'll feel so much better for that second half.

I've been in that position before with the build-up to the game and wondering if I was even going to be in the team. To get the vote of confidence, then to have that error, but still finish strongly takes a lot of strength.

Hopefully it'll help ease him into a huge game on Sunday.

We must learn from echoes of last Euros

We were at the last Euros at a largely empty Hampden, and we see Scotland play there all the time. This is different.

The amount of Scotland fans in Germany is remarkable, the noise they're generating in the stadiums is off the scale. Both renditions of Flower of Scotland have been unbelievable.

From a football point of view, there have been echoes of three years ago, in terms of results.

We lost the first game then, before getting a bit of a heroic draw at Wembley. Then we know what happened against Croatia.

You're supposed to learn your lessons from past mistakes.

I don't think we underestimated Croatia three years ago, but they were very good.

I don't think this Hungary team are as good as that Croatian side, but we need to prepare believing they're just as good as Switzerland.

We've given ourselves a chance of four points and getting out of a group for the first time. It's not guaranteed, but if we got the win and still couldn't go through, it's just typical Scotland isn't it?

Hungary played well against Germany, but if we turn up we can win this game. All we want is to go and have some belief, and now there's plenty of it.

James McFadden was speaking to BBC Sport Scotland's Scott Mullen.