Should Scotland change system?

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell and former Falkirk midfielder Stephen McGinn, brother of John, have been discussing whether Scotland should think about changing formation for the crucial Switzerland game on Wednesday.

"I would be tempted to go to a back four, but I don't think Steve Clarke will," McGinn told BBC Sportsound.

"He had a look at the back four in the friendly last week. So it's in his mind and an option for him.

"I'd be tempted to play Lawrence Shankland, and with the back four and five midfielders in front you can get bodies closer to him. Because if you're playing Shankland you need to get players round him."

Kettlewell, though, thinks Clarke should stick with the back three.

"I've always been a huge believer in sticking to what you believe in and what you've worked towards," he said.

"If you start changing to a four just now you're ripping up the script completely.

"There needs to be tweaks and changes to the team. I would look to go with [Scott] McTominay and McGinn supporting the main striker, and the obvious change at centre-back [Ryan Porteous is suspended].

"I don't think they'll perform anywhere near where they did on Friday night. I think they'll perform better.

"It's just whether you get that save, or break of the ball, or early opportunity to get the crowd going and build belief. They've been doubted before, and always responded well.

"I've no reason to believe they won't do that on Wednesday."

