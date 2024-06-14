Scotland 'can't be too critical' after Germany defeat - Hendry

Scotland defender Jack Hendry is hoping Scotland will "give a better account of themselves" in their upcoming Euro 2024 games.

Steve Clarke's side opened the tournament with a 5-1 defeat to hosts Germany on Friday night.

They face Switzerland and Hungary in their remaining group games.

"Obviously it's an extremely disappointing result and probably the manner that it came about," Hendry said.

"Now we've got to focus on the games coming up. Anything is possible, you can't get too downbeat. Germany are a very good team. We have got to dust ourselves down and move forward.

"We'll analyse what went wrong when we get back to base camp and try and make sure that doesn't happen in the next two games.

"I don't think we can be too critical on ourselves given that we've got two games remaining.

"As footballers you always analyse games so for us now it's extremely important we get to the bottom of how that result came about.

"We'll learn from it and hopefully give a better account of ourselves in the next game."