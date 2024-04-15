Scotland 'cannot speed process up' - Konkel

Injured number eight Jade Konkel says Scotland need time to keep developing in order to close the gap on England.

After a narrow loss to France in the Six Nations, there were hopes the Scots could give the Red Roses more of a contest than recent meetings between the sides. That failed to materialise, as England blew them away 46-0.

"If you look back at 2013, Ireland were the Grand Slam winners and the team that were toughest to play against," Konkel told BBC One.

"Then England get professional contracts and sky rocket above everybody else and they have had that for a substantial amount of time.

"That is not to take credit away from their depth and calibre of players, and you are starting to see some improvement now with the Scotland professional contracts coming in - but it has only been a year so there is still a way to go.

"You cannot speed that process up."

Talking about the game itself, played in windy conditions at a sold-out Hive Stadium, Konkel highlighted where Scotland went wrong.

"Scotland's defence in the first two rounds was exceptional, but they hadn't come across an attack like England, and it was evident there was problems there," she said.

"The line-out has been a problem over the past couple rounds. The completion of line-outs is pretty low. If you don't have an attacking line-out or a dominant set-piece, that leads to problems in attack.

"We didn't see much Scotland attack at all and very limited entries into the 22. If you're not getting into the 22, you won't score points and it's impossible to win the game."