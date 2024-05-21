Who should get Scotland call-up for Euro 2024?

[BBC]

The BBC pundits have made their Scotland squad picks - now it's your turn.

Should resurgent Celtic winger James Forrest earn a recall? Is Sturm Graz's Max Johnston the man to fill the right-back void?

Might Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller or Liverpool flier Ben Doak be a good wildcard choice? Which three goalkeepers should make the cut?

While the core of Steve Clarke's player pool for Euro 2024 looks pretty nailed on, there are still a few places up for grabs ahead of Wednesday's squad announcement.

We want to know who you think should be on the plane to Germany - so share your views here.