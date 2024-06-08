Scotland 'buzzing' ahead of Euros - Shankland

Lawrence Shankland says the Scotland camp is buzzing as they finished their Euro 2024 preparations before jetting off to Germany.

The Hearts captain notched his third international cool with a close-range header in a 2-2 draw with Finland at Hampden on Friday.

After being maligned by some sections of the support in recent Scotland outings, Shankland is staying positive and looking ahead to next week's kick-off against the host national.

"It's great, it's always nice to get goals for your country, so it was a really nice feeling," he told BBC Scotland.

"First and foremost, you want to come through the game fit and send us in a strong way to Germany.

"The place is buzzing and so it should be, we all want to go to the tournament and enjoy it.

"For large parts we controlled the game. We did enough to win it, and everyone came through the game fit."