Scotland will 'bounce back quickly' - Robertson

Andy Robertson insists Scotland will "bounce back quickly" from their 5-1 defeat to Germany.

The Scots face Switzerland in their second group game on Wednesday.

"First half [against Germany] we got it all wrong really," he said.

"We didn't really show up and their game-plan worked a million times better than ours did.

"Second half down to 10, I thought we dug-in really well. We're well-backed here, we've got so many supporters and yet today was hugely disappointing.

"We have to bounce back quickly because there were a lot of things that were wrong and we have to sort it before Wednesday."