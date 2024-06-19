Scotland boss Clarke delighted with performance in Swiss draw

Steve Clarke looks on during Scotland's 1-1 draw with Switzerland at Euro 2024 (JAVIER SORIANO)

Scotland manager Steve Clarke was delighted with his team's reaction to a humbling loss to Germany as they drew 1-1 with Switzerland in their second Euro 2024 group game on Wednesday.

"That was what I expected. That is the way we have been playing as a team over the last three or four years. It is why we are here at a major tournament," Clarke said after the match in Cologne.

Scott McTominay's deflected shot put Scotland ahead early on as they sought to bounce back from a 5-1 hammering by the host nation in the tournament's opening game.

Xherdan Shaqiri scored Switzerland's equaliser and the draw means they are on the brink of qualifying for the last 16, while Scotland at least have their first point.

"The players knew what they needed to do. I thought it was a good team performance against a good opponent," Clarke said.

"It was a good reaction to a disappointing night and we are still alive in the tournament."

Scotland face Hungary -- who have lost both matches so far -- in their last Group A outing on Sunday, and there is a good chance a win will take them through at least as a best third-placed side.

"The reality is that when the draw was made and we were drawn against the hosts in the opening game, you were looking at the other two games in the group and thinking maybe that is where the points will come from," Clarke said.

"They are going to feel a lot better going into the next game on the back of that kind of performance," he added of his side.

